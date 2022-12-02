Read full article on original website
By tackling the challenges of ESG reporting, these companies help show the way forward
Faith Taylor, global sustainability officer at Kyndryl, speaks at Fortune's Impact Initiative summit in Atlanta, Ga. on Nov. 30, 2022. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s proposed rule on disclosing climate change risk is just one way that regulators, investors, and society are pressing companies to boost sustainability reporting. At a Fortune conference on Wednesday, three leaders responsible for their organizations’ ESG efforts weighed in on how the landscape is changing—and on how much work lies ahead.
myscience.org
Climate change for food projects
SCI Honorary Researcher Ulrike Ehgartner co-published the report ’Climate change for food projects: What it means and what to do about it’ for Food Research. Many people working in local or community food projects already know that they need to review how they operate in order to ensure they are doing as much as possible to reduce future negative impacts on the climate. This Climate Briefing, prepared by a team of climate and food system scientists, aims to help local and community food projects understand how the decisions they make affect the climate, and what practical changes they can make.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Protecting Against Climate Risks During Peak Season
The pandemic has justifiably received the brunt of the blame for a volatile supply chain over the past few years. However, extreme and unpredictable weather events that can occur as a result of climate change, such as widespread wildfires, lengthy droughts, major hurricanes, and severe winter storms, have also proven to be a significant risk. Their residual effects have already been felt across the supply chain and within the shipping experience.
waste360.com
America’s Plastic Makers Optimistic That Ambitious UN Global Plastics Agreement Can Achieve Goals
After a week of negotiations among governments at the UN’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee’s (INC-1) first of five meetings, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and America’s plastic makers remain hopeful a global plastics agreement can drive progress towards eliminating plastic waste in the environment. Most importantly, ACC remains...
rtands.com
Transport Canada to Address Climate Change Impacts on Rail
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. Transport Canada has launched its first climate change-focused call for proposals to help ensure “railway infrastructure is resilient to extreme weather events.”. Transport Canada has launched its first climate change-focused call for proposals to help ensure “railway infrastructure is resilient to...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
‘Cash is king, but care is queen’: Business executives share how impact leadership transforms their workplace
Helle Bank Jorgensen, founder and CEO of Competent Boards, says "cash is king, but care is queen." Impact leadership can sound like an ambiguous term to the average worker, and it even holds different meanings to leaders themselves. At a roundtable discussion at Fortune’s Impact Initiative, sustainable business leaders and executives debated what impact leadership mean and how it’s transformed their workplace.
pv-magazine-usa.com
PV Intel announces Solar Development Training consulting service
The United States is projected to double the total amount of installed solar PV by the end of 2025, with annual deployments growing by over 500% – to 100 GW of capacity a year – by the end of the decade. This major increase in solar installations will also require a major increase in professionals to develop these projects.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains Kicks off Today
SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains kicks off today at 10 am CST. Hosted by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, SCN Summit features industry experts and thought leaders from the supply chain space to talk future of supply chains, what’s in store for logistics companies, trends and technologies in logistics and more.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Benefits of Location Intelligence in Supply Chain Strategy
Instead of good cheer, last holiday season was filled with headaches for supply chain professionals. With the peak shipping season approaching again, many of these same issues— labor shortages, a global pandemic and geopolitical crises—plus some new ones will challenge supply chain professionals once again. To prevent consumer disappointment this year, businesses are seeking solutions that can minimize disruptions in their supply chains and ensure inventory is on shelves, deliveries are made on time, and more.
maritime-executive.com
Report Plots Path to a Net Zero Future for UK Shipping
A report produced by Marine Capital, with the support of UMAS and Lloyd’s Register (LR), estimates that approximately $93 billion of investment over the coming three decades will be required for the UK’s domestic maritime sector to transition to net zero. The UK has committed to reaching net zero by 2050, and this target extends to domestic shipping. The maritime sector is complex and diverse, and there are no simple solutions. The challenges also bring opportunities, but investment is needed.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Nurturing a Digital Ecosystem
Building an ecosystem helps businesses accelerate growth and cultivate customer loyalty, whatever their position is in the supply chain. In this uncertain market, as businesses strive to stay nimble and reach new audiences while they navigate supply chain and inventory challenges, interest in digital ecosystems has grown significantly. How do...
salestechstar.com
Exiger Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community as Unicorn to Advance Global Supply Chain Resilience, Ethics and Sustainability
Recognized Innovator Will Support WEF’s Global Supply Resilience Initiative to Advance ESG Mission. Exiger, a global leading third-party and supply chain management software company, announced it has joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Innovators Community. The invitation-only unicorn group is comprised of leading companies, valued at over 1 billion USD, that are at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation. Exiger will contribute to the platform on Shaping the Future of Mobility, seeking to tackle issues on resilient supply chains and environmental sustainability.
NASDAQ
The Dawn of the Space Economy: The New Frontier in Geospatial Data and Climate Control
Recently when an undersea volcano erupted near Tonga, wildfires swept across California, and floods raked Europe, the first and arguably most important images of the scale and magnitude of the resulting devastation came from space. Of all the advances the space era has brought humanity, half a century later its...
PV Tech
European PV manufacturing ‘house is on fire’, ESMC calls for IRA-style measures to support production
Europe needs to galvanise a competitive PV manufacturing ecosystem in the same vein as the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC). The ESMC, a representative body for the European PV manufacturing industry, outlined its desires for a more expansive programme of support and...
How Philanthropists Finally Went All in on Fighting Climate Change
At the start of 2020, Chris Larsen, who made his fortune as cofounder of e-Loan and Ripple, among other tech start-ups, considered himself an advocate for the planet. “I always thought I was doing a good job on sustainability,” he tells Robb Report. Climate change was high on his list of priorities when elections rolled around, and after he started an online lending company, “I was like, ‘Think of all the paper applications I have eliminated!’ ” But then the climate in Northern California, where he lives with his children, now ages 12 and 15, started becoming unbearable. In August 2020, there...
Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop
The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
voguebusiness.com
The Vogue Business 100 Innovators: Sustainability thought leaders
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Progress towards reducing fashion’s devastating impact on people and the...
voguebusiness.com
The Vogue Business 100 Innovators: New-era retail
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. The fashion, beauty and luxury industries are at a tipping...
food-safety.com
The Need For Greater Traceability and Transparency in the Food Supply Chain
In October, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched its Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030, setting ambitious but feasible targets for foodborne illness reduction. A key focus of the strategy is to improve the use of food chain information, supported by the request that each member state establish national guidance or codes of practice for food traceability.
