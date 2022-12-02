SCI Honorary Researcher Ulrike Ehgartner co-published the report ’Climate change for food projects: What it means and what to do about it’ for Food Research. Many people working in local or community food projects already know that they need to review how they operate in order to ensure they are doing as much as possible to reduce future negative impacts on the climate. This Climate Briefing, prepared by a team of climate and food system scientists, aims to help local and community food projects understand how the decisions they make affect the climate, and what practical changes they can make.

