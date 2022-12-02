ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

There's Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens

Look, everyone in the NFL is allowed to be frustrated. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to correct bad intentions. It is concerning what George Pickens has done as of late, though. Pickens made highlights in the Atlanta Falcons game not for plays but rather anger. After finishing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pirates Analyst Is Upset For Bryan Reynolds

Over the weekend, some big news broke from Pittsburgh. Bryan Reynolds, the Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder, requested a trade from the team just a few days ahead of the Winter Meetings. Reynolds made his debut with the team in 2019 after being acquired the year before from the San Francisco...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves

Beyond that, the Ravens waived WR Binjimen Victor from their active roster. Kennard, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.
BALTIMORE, MD

