Current conditions and a rendering of a future bridge connecting Elliot and Edwards Avenues photo credit: GoogleMaps/City of Santa Rosa Though millions set aside for it will now be spent elsewhere, Santa Rosa officials finalizing designs for a bike and pedestrian bridge over 101 say it will still open in 2026. The meeting Thursday mainly focused on accoutrements---lighting, fencing, paint colors and artwork rather than the core design, which has largely been settled. Officially an 'offset, single-pylon cable-stayed design,' the proposed Elliot to Edwards avenue overpass bears resemblance to the new, eastern half of the Bay Bridge. People attending a...

1 MINUTE AGO