Read full article on original website
Related
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
Disney's animated film "Strange World" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu, tanked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.
Showbiz411
Box Office: “Top Gun Maverick” Audience Exhausted as Theater Re-release is A Fly Over
This weekend’s box office was par for the course, with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” totaling up $394 million. The big 400 is in its sights in a couple of days. The US and international takes are about equal with the total so far around $733 million. That’s about half of what “Black Panther” did, but no one can complain.
Collider
10 Movies Below 10% On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Actually Worth Watching
Bringing a film to life is tough work, and naturally, various things can go wrong while making one. Inevitably, many films with difficult productions end up with a less-than-satisfying final result. Most things need to go right for a film to effectively "work," and it's fair to expect that most films that don't end up working probably aren't worth your time and/or hard-earned money.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away
For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
People
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
With thousands of films available, an intended movie night can easily turn into an evening of scrolling through Netflix's library trying to pick the perfect film. From Netflix Originals to cult classics to more modern releases, it can definitely be difficult to choose a movie before the popcorn gets cold.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shocks No One As This Weekend's Box Office Champion, But It Falls Short Of A Goal
As expected, there was really only one game in town this weekend at the box office. It was fully anticipated that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a box office juggernaut, and the only real question to be answered was about whether or not it would have the biggest theatrical opening of 2022.
‘Strange World’ Box Office: Why the Disney Animated Pic Spun Out of Orbit
Disney knew it was in trouble before Strange World hit theaters. Tracking showed the movie, an original sci-fi adventure tale, opening to no more than $30 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday corridor, a miserable start. From there, things only got worse. Word-of-mouth was so bad that the movie’s five-day domestic opening came in at $18.9 million, meaning the film could ultimately lose $100 million or more for the studio. Strange World’s abysmal start is another moment of reckoning for Disney’s animation empire, which has endured tough times of late. In past years, Disney Animation’s Thanksgiving offerings have provided a hearty...
Collider
Every Collaboration Between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Ranked
Tim Burton has delighted audiences for decades, incorporating his unique horror sensibilities into movies that still remain family-friendly. While his films usually still feature some scary scenes, they remain accessible for children and make for great movies to be shared between kids and their parents. Burton's self-identification as an outsider has also made him relatable to generations of people who feel slightly different from what society expects of them.
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Rian Johnson Is “Pushing” for ‘Glass Onion’ to Return to Theaters, Wants Longer Run for Next Sequel
Rian Johnson is weighing in amid debate surrounding the release strategy for his latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The director told Insider in an interview published online Friday that he is pushing for his Knives Out sequel to go back into theaters once the Netflix film begins streaming on the platform Dec. 23. The new Daniel Craig-starring movie was given a one-week limited theatrical run that began Nov. 23, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings recently admitted that the company left “lots” of money on the table by not giving it a wider release but that the focus remains...
11 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
Collider
'Black Adam' Crosses $384 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.
Netflix Head Honcho Admits ‘Lots’ Of Money Could Have Been Made If Glass Onion Had Stayed In Theaters Longer
Glass Onion had a strong theatrical run but even the head of Netflix admits it could have been better.
New Movies Shake Up The Box Office On A Slow Thanksgiving Weekend, But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Still Reigns
A handful of new movies hit theaters for Thanksgiving week, but Wakanda Forever stayed at No. 1 after a disappointing showing for Strange World.
Collider
‘Violent Night’ Debuts With $13.3 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Buoyed by positive critical and public reception, Universal’s action comedy Violent Night is poised to earn over $20 million at the global box office in its opening weekend. The film is playing in over 3,600 domestic theaters, and in 72 international markets. With an estimated $13.3 million domestically and...
Comments / 0