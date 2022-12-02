ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPIS offering up to $50K reward in robbery of mail carrier in Port St. Lucie

By Aja Dorsainvil
 2 days ago
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two people responsible for the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier.

The robbery happened on Nov. 19 at around 5 p.m. near 2033 SE Lennard Rd.

USPIS described one culprit as a black male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a black shirt, black and red shorts, with black sneakers. He fled to a person waiting in a silver Ford Focus, both leaving the scene in the getaway car.

Armed robbery of a postal employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

If you have any information on this robbery or the identities of the two people involved please contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3899482-ROBB.

All information given will remain confidential.

