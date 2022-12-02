EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The University of Missouri wrestling team saw success at the SIUE Cougar Clash, taking two individual weight titles Sunday, Dec. 4. Freshman Zachry Seltzer finished the day 3-0 on his way to the 133-pound titles. The Tigers claimed first and second at 184 pounds as freshman Clayton Whiting took first and sophomore Sean Harman was second.

1 DAY AGO