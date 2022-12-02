Read full article on original website
Wrestling Claims Two Weight Titles at Cougar Clash
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The University of Missouri wrestling team saw success at the SIUE Cougar Clash, taking two individual weight titles Sunday, Dec. 4. Freshman Zachry Seltzer finished the day 3-0 on his way to the 133-pound titles. The Tigers claimed first and second at 184 pounds as freshman Clayton Whiting took first and sophomore Sean Harman was second.
Women's Basketball Powers Past Arizona State
Columbia, Mo. – Seniors Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen combined for 46 points to lead the University of Missouri Women's Basketball team (9-1) past Arizona State (6-3) Sunday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena. Thirty-one of the veteran duo's point total came in the second half as the Tigers outscored...
Mizzou Swim and Dive Tops Missouri State
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri swimming and diving teams defeated Missouri State at home Saturday, Dec. 3. Both teams won the meet. Four Tigers won four different individual events. MIZZOU EVENT WINNERS. Women's 200 Medley Relay - MIZ A (1:38.85) Men's 200 Medley Relay - MIZ A...
Hansen Leads Women’s Basketball Past UMass in Arizona State Classic
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Led by 23 points from senior guard Lauren Hansen, the University of Missouri women's basketball team claimed a win in their opening game of the Arizona State Classic on Saturday evening, defeating UMass, 71-66 at Desert Financial Arena. A tight back-and-forth battle in the first quarter,...
