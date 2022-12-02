Read full article on original website
Turpin tops Tyrone, 46-26
TURPIN, Okla.—A second quarter run gave the Turpin Cardinals just the boost they needed to get their season off to a good start with a 46-26 win over the Tyrone Bobcats. Turpin hit eight treys with senior Jaxson Hensley led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points, including hitting four shots from outside the arc.
Board to discuss emergency communications
The USD 480 school board will have a full agenda for its final regular meeting of 2022 Monday evening beginning at 6:30. The meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. Up first for the board will be discussion of the Western Athletic Conference logo...
Photo of the Week: Okla. fire station Dalmation recovering from surgery after fast fundraiser
GUYMON, Okla. — Mayday the dog was in a bad way. You could even say that her family at the Guymon Fire Department called a mayday on her behalf. Mayday, 8, has been teaching schoolchildren how to stop, drop and roll since she was 2 years old, and Fire Chief Grant Wadley told NewsChannel10 that she enjoys meeting people and serving the community.
Seward County Republicans to meet Thursday
With the announcement of Seward County Treasurer Kitty Romine’s retirement, the Seward County Republicans will gather at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Seward County Commission Chambers in a convention to choose a replacement. Following the selection of a treasurer, the Republicans will have a brief meeting to follow.
Twin sisters retiring from hospital after more than eight decades of combined experience
Linda Roberts came to work at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal in 1978 as a work clerk for the surgery floor. She would stay in that position for the next 20 years before spending the next 24 years working in the hospital’s pharmacy, where until recently she served as the lead pharmacy technician.
