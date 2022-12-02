GUYMON, Okla. — Mayday the dog was in a bad way. You could even say that her family at the Guymon Fire Department called a mayday on her behalf. Mayday, 8, has been teaching schoolchildren how to stop, drop and roll since she was 2 years old, and Fire Chief Grant Wadley told NewsChannel10 that she enjoys meeting people and serving the community.

2 DAYS AGO