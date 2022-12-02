Read full article on original website
Saints are jolly and green as Christmas approaches
At Seward County Community College, we are always proud to “be green,” to “bleed green,” and now that the semester is winding down and we’re getting ready for the holidays, we’re decked out in green. If you drive by my house in Liberal, you will see …. You guessed it — green.
Board to discuss emergency communications
The USD 480 school board will have a full agenda for its final regular meeting of 2022 Monday evening beginning at 6:30. The meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. Up first for the board will be discussion of the Western Athletic Conference logo...
Turpin students work to provide holiday cheer
Christmas is in the air, and so too is colder weather. With that in mind, thoughts have turned to staying warm, as well as having an ample supply of food for the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year. The Turpin Student Council, along with the Turpin Ministerial...
Photo of the Week: Okla. fire station Dalmation recovering from surgery after fast fundraiser
GUYMON, Okla. — Mayday the dog was in a bad way. You could even say that her family at the Guymon Fire Department called a mayday on her behalf. Mayday, 8, has been teaching schoolchildren how to stop, drop and roll since she was 2 years old, and Fire Chief Grant Wadley told NewsChannel10 that she enjoys meeting people and serving the community.
Seward County Republicans to meet Thursday
With the announcement of Seward County Treasurer Kitty Romine’s retirement, the Seward County Republicans will gather at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Seward County Commission Chambers in a convention to choose a replacement. Following the selection of a treasurer, the Republicans will have a brief meeting to follow.
