WBBJ
Sherry Lee Hester Hunt
Sherry Lee Hester Hunt, age 65, resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi and. wife of Robert E. Hunt, departed this life Monday morning, December 5,. 2022 at Holly Springs Health and Rehabilitation. Sherry was born May 15, 1957 in Camden, Tennessee, the daughter of the. late James Thomas Hester and Peggy...
WBBJ
Anita Najdek-Toth
Anita Najdek-Toth, age 74, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home in Dyersburg, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Anita was born on July 3, 1948, to the late Kenneth Pierson and Virginia Meyer. She proudly served her Country in the United States Marines. She loved crafts, cross stitch, quilting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Toth; one brother: Edward Pierson; and one son: Steven Swanson.
WBBJ
Sorority seeks participants for 2023 Cotillion
JACKSON, Tenn. — A sorority is looking for high schoolers to join their 2023 Cotillion. The news release from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Nu Sigma Alumnae chapter says they are hosting the Miss Debutante Scholarship Cotillion in April of 2023. They say if you are a high schooler...
WBBJ
New member joins Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council elected a new member on Monday. Tuesday, the city council elected Richard Donnell to replace Ernest Brooks II. Donnell was very happy to be part of the council, and he said he plans to work in specific areas to grow his district.
WBBJ
Report: 1 in 5 spoke language other than English at home in 2019
JACKSON, Tenn. — A 2019 report shows nearly 68 million people spoke a language other than English at home. The report from the the US Census Bureau found that those who spoke a language other than English at home tripled from 23.1 millions in 1980 to 67.8 million in 2019.
WBBJ
Pat Brown School founder, instructor dies at age of 81
JACKSON, Tenn. — One dance company is mourning the loss of their founder and instructor. After moving to Jackson and opening her own studio, she touched the lives of many dance students in the city. “Being away from the studio, probably. Not being able to teach other kids and...
WBBJ
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
WBBJ
Sassy Grace, Hattie’s owners say sales great ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local shop owners gave an update on the mad dash before the Christmas holidays. Tamy Lewis, with Sassy Grace Southern Gent Boutique, says this has been their best year in sales so far. “We have gotten closer to Christmas and we have done a lot of...
WBBJ
Silver Alert issued for Haywood County woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Silver Alert has been issued for a Haywood County woman. The alert from the TBI says that Donna Rider has a condition that may prevent her from being able to get home safely. They say she may be...
WBBJ
LIFELINE asks community to donate the gift of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — You can help give the gift of life this holiday season in both Jackson and Dyersburg. LIFELINE Blood Services is hosting the annual Holiday Hero Christmas Blood Drive on December 15 at their location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The...
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
WBBJ
Humboldt home left with fire, water damage
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
WBBJ
Customers, vendors shop to support a good cause
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local vendors gathered together in the hopes of building community and raising funds for a good cause. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude held its first event on Sunday afternoon, and it was with over 30 vendors of various backgrounds. Santa was also in attendance to...
WBBJ
Christmas Village returning for second year
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson church is getting back into the Christmas spirit with a second annual event. The West Jackson Baptist Church has begun setting up the Christmas Village just in time for the holidays. Rob Simpson, the Children and Families Pastor at West Jackson Baptist Church, says...
WBBJ
Report: American life expectancy down by be roughly two years
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new report from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health was released, showcasing the the decrease in life expectancy. The report showed that the American life expectancy went from almost 79 years in 2014 to 76 years in 2021. The report covers many areas...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/05/22 – 12/06/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/06/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
City to begin reinforcing parking time restrictions
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is reinforcing parking restrictions downtown. Monday, the City of Jackson issued a news release stating that they will begin enforcing the two hour and 30 minute parking restrictions downtown. In 2018, the city stopped enforcing timed parking in those areas. With downtown...
WBBJ
Dyersburg police report three shootings, multiple arrests
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says there were three shootings, multiple arrests, and over five weapons seized on Saturday. The first of the shootings was around 7 p.m. on Moody Drive, when officers were sent out over a report of shots fired. The officers were given a...
WBBJ
Expert shares what toys help kids build needed skills
JACKSON, Tenn. — The holiday countdown is continuing with toys that can be gifted to children of all ages. From Spidey & Amazing Friends Web Spinning Hauler in a size that kids as young as preschool can enjoy, to more complex toys like the buildable Pikachu that has over 1,000 pieces that can be put together to create a moving showcase for kids to experience.
WBBJ
Authorities ask for help after man found shot, killed
ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help. They say on Friday around 11:45 p.m., a man named Johnny Harbin was shot and killed inside his own home on Pickins Drive, which is northwest of Adamsville. Harbin was 57-years-old. Officials with...
