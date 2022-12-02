Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The One Giants Contract No One is Talking About (But Should Be)
According to Over the Cap, the New York Giants are projected to have almost $60 million in cap space next year. That number is likely to increase if they, as expected, terminate receiver Kenny Golladay's contract. Depending on when the Giants dump that horrific contract, the Giants could save an additional $6.7 million (pre-June 1) or $13.5 million (post-June 1, which is the more likely scenario).
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge may not take Yankees out of running for ace; Phillies meeting with star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Cowboys set to wear rare red stripe on their helmet for just the second time in 46 years and here's why
For the third time this season, the Cowboys will be making a change to their helmet, and this time around, they'll be featuring a look that they've only worn a total of two times over the past 46 years. When Dallas kicks off against Indianapolis on Sunday night, the Cowboys...
Giants rule 3 out, 9 questionable vs. Commanders
The New York Giants will host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and will do so with several key players expected to return. The Giants won’t be a full strength but will be closer than they’ve been in weeks. The Commanders, meanwhile, are a bit banged up and will play a few starters short.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
CBS Sports
Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
CBS Sports
NFL teams looking at Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a possible fit to fill coaching vacancies, per report
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to two straight Big Ten championships, a 74-24 record during his eight years with his alma mater and has his team on the cusp of a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. It's not a surprise that there could be other teams courting him sooner rather than later and it appears some NFL teams may have already started looking at Harbaugh as a potential candidate to fill their coaching vacancies.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
CBS Sports
Giants' Matt Breida: Absent from ground game in tie
Breida nabbed his only target for four yards and did not log a carry in the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders on Sunday. Breida has been a very distant backup ball-carrying option behind Saquon Barkley all season, but he had gotten at least one carry in each contest prior to Week 13. The only two Giants to log a tote Sunday were Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, so Breida's lack of action on the ground wasn't a matter of him being usurped on the depth chart. New York seems determined to put its offense on the back of Barkley as the team pushes for a playoff spot, so there is no expectation that Breida's opportunities will grow while the No. 1 back is healthy.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Commanders at Giants Ends in Dramatic OT Tie
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders went toe-to-toe Sunday afternoon. After a back-and-forth battle, the game ended in a tie.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Washington Commanders will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below. Washington has gone 7-5...
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Franchy Cordero: Inks deal with Baltimore
Cordero agreed to a split contract with the Orioles on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The Red Sox opted not to tender Cordero a contract for 2023, but he'll remain in the AL East. The 28-year-old appeared in 84 games last season and had a .219/.300/.397 slash line with eight home runs, 29 RBI and four stolen bases. With the split contract he'll make $1.35 million if in the majors and $450,000 in the minors.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
