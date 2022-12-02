Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
LIGHTNING PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed defenceman Philippe Myers on waivers for the purpose of sending him to Syracuse of the American Hockey League. Myers, 25, has appeared in 11 games for the Lightning this season where he's recorded three points (one goal, two assists),...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
markerzone.com
LIGHTNING GET HUGE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF SATURDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set for a divisional matchup on Saturday night with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will be doing so by getting a huge boost to their lineup. After missing the first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, Anthony Cirelli will make his season debut on Saturday night. The 25-year-old led the stretches at the morning skate and given stick taps by his teammates.
Yardbarker
Day After Highlights 25.0: Edmonton Oilers 5, Montreal Canadiens 3
The Edmonton Oilers kicked off their four-game homestand with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Here are highlights from the game…. The Habs opened the scoring just a few minutes into the first period while Connor McDavid was in the penalty box for holding. Nick Suzuki took a behind-the-back pass from Mike Matheson and roofed a shot past Stuart Skinner.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting in Buffalo
Dell will start Sunday's road game against the Sabres, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Dell's second start of the season will come against his former team. In 12 appearances with the Sabres last year, he posted a 1-8-1 record with a 4.03 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Dell made 29 saves on 31 shots in a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Wednesday during his 2022-23 debut with the Sharks.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Hawks G Petr Mrazek suffers another groin injury
Good news: Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek picked up his second win of the season on Saturday against the New York Rangers. Bad news: He did it without playing the third period because of an injury. The Blackhawks didn't provide an immediate update on Mrazek, but head coach Luke Richardson said...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not returning Sunday
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest at the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Walker was examined in the middle of the second quarter and eventually was deemed to have a right ankle injury, which won't allow him to log any more Week 13 action. Prior to his exit, he had three carries for 36 yards and didn't haul in his only target. With Travis Homer (illness) inactive and Rashaad Penny (ankle/fibula) on injured reserve, the Seahawks backfield has been whittled down to DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones.
FOX Sports
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Posts season high in scoring
Saric recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 win over the Spurs. Saric was one of six Suns players to reach double figures in scoring in Sunday's win, setting a season high in scoring while connecting on a season-best mark from three. Saric has scored five or more points on three occasions this year.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Departs with injury Sunday
Bradley (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Bradley has recorded four tackles while exclusively playing on special teams this season. However, the 25-year-old's absence will leave Philadelphia slightly under-manned at linebacker Sunday.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements
Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
Comments / 0