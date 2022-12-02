Davis-Monthan Air Force Base requires masks indoors

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is requiring all base personnel to wear masks indoors.

The requirement is due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance about high COVID-19 levels in Pima County.

The DM policy was instituted Wednesday, the same day Fort Huachuca instituted a similar policy.

Here is a statement the base gave KGUN9:

When the CDC COVID-19 Community Level is high in the county or equivalent jurisdiction where a DoD installation or facility is located, indoor mask-wear is required for all individuals accessing the installation and DoD personnel. As of Nov. 30, 2022, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is requiring indoor mask-wear for all DoD personnel. This includes service members, DoD civilian employees, DoD contractors, and visitors regardless of vaccination status. The installation will continue to observe COVID-19 preventative measures in line with Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pima County guidance to protect Airmen, military families and Tucsonans.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

