Video released of shootout in Grand Rapids against homicide suspect

By Karie Herringa
 5 days ago
Grand Rapids police released more details about a “running gun” shootout that left a homicide suspect dead .

The shootout happened in the area of Jefferson Avenue and La Belle Street SE on Thursday.

Grand Rapids police say they were looking for a homicide suspect involved in the death of Tamiqua Wright after receiving a tip from Silent Observer. Wright, a mother of five, was shot and killed just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 11 near the intersection of 44th and Eastern Ave. Wright was driving when police say her passenger shot her.

Police previously identified Patrick Jones as a suspect in Wright’s death . Chief Eric Winstrom confirmed Jones's identity during a news conference Friday.

RELATED: Murder victim’s family reacts to Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting

When officers spotted the suspect, the suspect pulled out his gun.

GRPD says the suspect fired at officers while running and three officers fired back.

The suspect was killed. Upon review of the video, Grand Rapids police say it's likely the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“No officers were in Jones’ immediate vicinity nor had discharged their weapons at the time a single gunshot was heard,” says Chief Eric Winstrom.

Friday, Chief Winstrom held a news conference to share new details regarding the shooting.

Watch the full news conference here:

GRPD gives update on shootout with homicide suspect

"This is the second time in two weeks that we've had somebody try and murder one of our officers," says Chief Winstrom, who says incidents like these are very uncommon. "I hope it gets much more uncommon, but it's very unsettling."

GRPD says Jones had a 9 mm semiautomatic gun and at least two magazines on his person when the shooting ended.

On Friday, GRPD released a video of the shootout.

The video begins with audio from officer's radio during the incident.

It then shows video that was captured by video in an officer's car. As the vehicle approaches Jones walking on the sidewalk, he begins shooting at the officers. The car quickly drives away, with an officer inside reporting that shots have been fired over his radio. When the vehicle stops in front of a building, two officers are seen exiting and patting themselves and each other down. The video ends with officers returning to the vehicle, with one motioning a person walking towards them to get inside of a building.

The video than transitions to showing the incident through both officers' body cameras.

It then shows video that was captured from a witness' cell phone, showing Jones shooting himself.

The video than transitions to showing the incident from the view of a camera of another officer's vehicle. Officers can be seen running with their guns drawn.

A video then shows the shadow of two officers, with Jones' body lying on the ground.

The video of the shootout can be found below. Due to it's graphic content, VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED .

GRPD releases video of Thursday shooting

Police ask those with video or information related to the shooting to connect with MSP by calling 616-866-6666. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

