ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Pulisic clear to play for USA against Netherlands as Berhalter faces familiar foes

By Bryan Armen Graham in Doha
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jiFV_0jVUFVbJ00
Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands after suffering a pelvic injury.

The US manager credits the Dutch for helping him with his soccer education as his team look to upset the odds and book a place in the World Cup quarter-finals

Louis van Gaal says he doesn’t recall the last time he faced Gregg Berhalter in a competitive match.

Berhalter, whose United States team will play Van Gaal’s Netherlands on Saturday in the last 16 of the World Cup, doesn’t believe him for a second.

The date was 4 May 1997. Berhalter was a fresh-faced 23-year-old center-back for a mid-table Sparta Rotterdam side that beat Van Gaal’s Ajax team – who had played in the Champions League semi-finals only 11 days earlier – thanks to an 88th-minute winner.

“I think he remembers,” Berhalter said on Friday with a smile. “Being that competitive, he has to remember that game.”

Twenty-five years later, the US manager will take on the underdog role once again when the Americans meet a favored Dutch side that have yet to taste defeat in 18 matches since Van Gaal took over after last year’s European Championship, conceding only 14 times in that span. Should they buck the odds against the Oranje, the Americans would go through to the last eight of a World Cup for the first time since 2002, when Berhalter’s left foot nearly sent the US into the semi-finals at Germany’s expense.

That the biggest game of his three-and-a-half-year tenure will come against the Netherlands carries added meaning for Berhalter, who has become the first man to play for and manage an American side at a World Cup. After leaving the University of North Carolina following his junior season, he cut his teeth with a number of Dutch clubs at the outset of a decade-and-a-half playing career in Europe, signing with Zwolle in 1994, then with Sparta in 1996 and Cambuur Leeuwarden in 1998.

It’s no surprise that Dutch football has deeply informed his coaching philosophy.

“I learned so much in Holland,” Berhalter said. “It’s almost like, what concepts haven’t I taken from Dutch football? It was a great experience being there.

“After every training session, you have a debate with your players about it. After every game, you have a talk with people about the game. People love to discuss soccer and you really learn a lot.

“I went to Holland just out of university, totally unprepared for professional-level soccer. If I wasn’t in Holland, I don’t think I would have had that background that really helped shape my ideas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PM1J0_0jVUFVbJ00
Gregg Berhalter spent six years in the Netherlands during his playing career. Photograph: Ashley Landis/AP

Berhalter described how his experience in the Netherlands was an awakening to the nuances of the game that weren’t a part of his development back home.

“Just about spacing and the positional game, third man, triangles,” he said. “There was a striker, an old striker that I played with when I first got there. His name was Remco Boere. He would yell at me for giving him the ball with too much spin. He wanted balls that came at him straight that I had to hit with my laces. And I wasn’t good enough hitting with my laces, so I had to practice, practice, practice so I could play him a ball that he wanted.

“If you ever laid a ball off to someone and you put it to their wrong foot, they would start yelling at you. How crisp you play passes. There were a lot of details that I was missing that I learned in Holland.”

Berhalter is not the only figure in the US camp with deep ties to the Netherlands. US Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart, who captained the national team in the famous win over Portugal that launched their 2002 World Cup run, was born in the southern Dutch town of Veghel.

Meanwhile US right-back Sergiño Dest, the son of a Dutch mother and Surinamese-American father, grew up in Almere and came up through Ajax’s vaunted youth academy. When he was deciding whether to represent the US or the Netherlands at the international level, it was Berhalter’s connection with Dest that helped tip the balance.

“As he transitioned to the professional level, there came some attention from the Dutch side and our side,” Berhalter said. “And basically it was about me just making a connection with him, talking to him about what we thought his role could be for us, what the plans are for this group over the next eight years, and then introducing him to his teammates and getting him into our environment.”

Said the 22-year-old Dest: “It’s going to be a pretty fun one, playing against the country I was born in. I know almost every single guy over there.”

The most pressing question in the US camp ahead of Saturday’s match surrounded the fitness of Christian Pulisic, who suffered a pelvic contusion while scoring the winner in Tuesday’s win-or-go-home match with Iran that sealed the Americans’ progress to the knockouts for the fifth time since 1994.

One day after the Chelsea winger said he was taking it day-to-day with the injury before a training session at the team’s Al Rayyan headquarters but “doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field Saturday”, Berhalter offered a slightly rosier assessment.

“We’re going to see him on the training field today,” the manager said. “What I think is it looks pretty good, so we’ll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that.”

US Soccer later confirmed Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Dutch.

Berhalter was less optimistic about the availability of Josh Sargent, the Norwich City striker who went off with a right ankle injury in the 77th minute of the Iran match.

“He’s another one we’re going to test in training, to see where he’s at,” Berhalter said. “He’s going to test. At this stage, it’s go time. If you can push through it, you do.”

The United States’ have done little to assuage long-running concerns over their ability to produce goals during their time in Qatar, scoring just twice in three matches so far. But they are the only team who went through the group stage without conceding from open play – and Berhalter is confident the closely knit team play that has seen the Americans go this far will be enough to close what’s an undeniable gap in individual skill.

“It’s tough,” he said. “[The Dutch] have talent. I can see them playing with two strikers, one behind the striker. It could be any combination of who they’ve been playing, but they have some real top-end talent with Memphis Depay and [Cody] Gakpo and if [Steven] Bergwijn plays.

“But for us it’s about the collective. The back four has done a great job. The goalkeeper has done a great job. It’s about team defending, working as a unit, moving collectively. And when we do that, we put the opponent in difficult positions where they can’t access the spaces they want to access. And I think that’s been what we’ve been good at in this tournament so far.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Uruguay players accost refs in ugly scene after World Cup elimination

Yellow card for … stalking the refs. Uruguay players accosted the officials, grabbed them and followed them into the tunnel in an ugly scene following their match Friday that resulted in the team’s World Cup ouster. Several of the players were issued symbolic post-match yellow cards for their behavior. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreWhy USA could be more dangerous at World Cup nowChristian Pulisic celebrates USA win from hospital — with a promiseAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks It was not clear precisely what provoked the reactions — apart from facing the bitter end of their World Cup run. Late in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana, chasing a third goal that would have swung the goal-differential tiebreaker to advance in their favor over South Korea, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was tripped up in the 18-yard area, but no penalty was awarded. Cavani, Diego Godín and Jose Maria Gimenez were a few of the players involved in the altercations. South Korea scored a dramatic tie-breaking goal in stoppage time of its match with Portugal to take the spot over Uruguay as the Group H runner-up.
SB Nation

All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all

One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed. The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at. “The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
The Guardian

Christine McVie obituary

Fleetwood Mac were Brit-rock stalwarts when, in 1974, they hit on the idea of pepping up their lineup. They invited a folky Californian, Lindsey Buckingham, to join, but he refused to come without his girlfriend, Stevie Nicks. The band agreed, on one condition: their sole female member, Christine McVie, had to feel comfortable with Nicks.
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
The Guardian

The Guardian

522K+
Followers
119K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy