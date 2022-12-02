ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams to Start John Wolford Sunday; Matthew Stafford Out

By Daniel Chavkin
 2 days ago

Both quarterbacks missed last week with respective injuries.

Rams Head coach Sean McVay announced quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol, but will still remain inactive for this week’s game vs. the Seahawks. Instead, backup John Wolford , who missed the last two games with an injury, will start instead .

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , Stafford’s return this season remains “uncertain.” The veteran entered concussion protocol twice in the last month and has battled injuries throughout the year. With the Rams at 3–8 and unlikely to make the playoffs, Los Angeles could choose to shut Stafford down for the season.

Wolford started one game in place of Stafford against Arizona, throwing for over 200 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a loss. Since that game, Wolford has dealt with a neck injury, paving the way for third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins to make the first start of his career vs. Kansas City last week.

The Rams have had to weather serious injuries all year, as Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Aaron Donald have all battled through at least one injury. Robinson will miss the rest of the year , while the status for Stafford and Kupp could depend on whether the team can get back into the playoff race.

