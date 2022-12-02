ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Greenberg Podcast: Learning his fate | Ep. 10

By Orlando Sentinel Podcasts, Orlando Sentinel
In this episode of Joel Greenberg: The Man, The Scandal, The Players, Seminole County’s disgraced former tax collector is sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell described Greenberg's staggeringly broad crime spree as having “no precedent.” Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Eleven years in federal prison. That’s the punishment U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell gave Joel Greenberg, Seminole County’s former tax collector, for carrying out a staggeringly broad crime spree that the judge described as having “no precedent.” Though the judge suggested he felt the sentence was perhaps too lenient, it was at the top end of federal guidelines, factoring in the credit that government prosecutors gave Greenberg for his cooperation in their investigations into his former friends and allies.

  • 11 years in prison (:00)
  • Is this the end? (3:45)
  • Greenberg atones (5:10)
  • ‘The most horrendous of all’ crimes (12:03)

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

