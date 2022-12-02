Joel Greenberg Podcast: Learning his fate | Ep. 10

Location. Location. Location. Not surprisingly, Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach garner most of the attention when sporting events take a look at coming to Florida’s midsection. Yet as The Villages continues to flourish and make its mark as another central Florida hotspot, more sporting organizers are choosing to come closer to the borders of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The AVP beach volleyball circuit brought its 2022 season to a close Sunday on the shores of Lake Harris, as the AVP Pro Series Central Florida Open became the first December event in the circuit’s nearly 40-year history. “The AVP had not played a tournament in Central Florida since 1997,” AVP chief executive Al Lau said, “and after 25 years we were thrilled to be able to come back and work with a terrific venue at Hickory Point Beach.”

