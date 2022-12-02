Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Local nonprofits providing cold weather supplies to homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Birmingham women is working to keep those in need warm. A nonprofit organization, Women Helping Women Today, spent the morning in Linn Park handing out blankets, hats, scarves, gloves and food. The nonprofit says the community donated many of the items to give...
wbrc.com
Local veteran encouraging you to give back this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Corey Webb is a local veteran living in Moody. In 2002, Webb joined the Marine Core. 30 days after he was deployed to Iraq in 2004, he was in an accident that resulted in the loss of his left leg from the knee down. “We were...
Bham Now
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham
‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year
WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments. At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system. Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station
BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
wvtm13.com
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
wvtm13.com
Holiday shopping season off to busy start in Central Alabama
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The holiday shopping season is well underway in Central Alabama. There are busy stores, packed parking lots, and even some joyful noises. Inside Homewood Toy & Hobby, a 1-year-old boy made a discovery. "Wow," he said. As children play and explore, their parents face reality this...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of families across the state are struggling financially this holiday season due to record-high inflation forcing prices for everyday goods to skyrocket. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is offering holiday boxes so everyone can still enjoy meals around the dinner table. “Friends and...
ABC 33/40 News
Ethan's Heart gives out more than 100 survival bags to Birmingham homeless population
One twelve year old boy is working to help the less fortunate in the Birmingham community. Ethan Hill started his journey of service back in 2016 when he noticed a man who was homeless on his way to school. At just 6 years old, Ethan introduced himself to the man...
Bham Now
Two local families are getting a new Home for the Holidays
A new home can change a family’s lives in so many ways, especially around this time of year. Habitat for Humanity—with the help of volunteers from Regions and many other organizations—builds homes every year for deserving families to purchase and make their own. We made a trip out to this year’s worksite to meet the families and learn more.
wbrc.com
Moody Fire Department continues monitoring landfill fire, rain decreasing activity
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Fire Department says all the rain this weekend is helping with their landfill fire. The flames were contained by fire breaks on Friday, but smoke continues giving some residents problems. Moody Fire Inspector James Mulkey says the rain is helping to control the smoke,...
Now open and coming soon: Four Birmingham-area restaurants to know
With holiday season underway, news of restaurant openings and closings can get lost in the fervor. In case you missed the latest news, Birmingham has a new spot for bubble tea, as well as a new jazz lounge. Down the line, an old favorite will reopen its doors in Trussville, and one of the most popular wing joints in Birmingham is moving to a new location. Here are four Birmingham-area spots to have on your radar.
Local law enforcement increase presence to keep shoppers safe during the holidays
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The holiday shopping season is upon us, and local law enforcement are increasing their presence to keep shoppers safe. Whether you are out and about or browsing online for those special holiday purchases, officer Brian Hale with Hoover PD tells CBS42 there are several safety issues shoppers should be aware of. […]
wvtm13.com
'Empty the Shelters' event underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The "Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope" adoption event is underway at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). The event, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, is taking place in more than 275 shelters in 43 states. The GBHS says between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10,...
Yacht Club Parking Lot Booby-Trapped During Coal Company’s Christmas Party in Tuscaloosa
The parking lot of Tuscaloosa's North River Yacht Club was booby-trapped with homemade tire spikes Friday night during a Christmas party for employees and executives at Warrior Met Coal. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers responded to the high-end venue around 7:40 p.m. after...
wbrc.com
Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Birmingham residents have new garbage bins as the city has just completed phase one of their new uniform trash can rollout. About 20,000 new, uniform trash cans have been placed on eight different routes in the city. Public works crews are now working out the kinks in the new system, while still operating the old system for thousands of households.
Miles College to host ‘Community Give Back Day’ Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, Miles College will host the annual “Community Give Back Day,” where 150 families in the area will have the chance to receive different presents for the holidays. The goal of this event is make the holiday season a little brighter for families by giving them an opportunity to select […]
wbrc.com
Major street repaving project in the works for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
wbrc.com
Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
