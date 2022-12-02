Read full article on original website
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming
TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: The Best Darned Library In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It had all the markings of a slam-dunk. A no-brainer. A stick-a-fork-in-the-competition deal. Last week I read a story in Cowboy State Daily by Wendy Corr about a couple basing their decision where to retire in Wyoming on the quality of the local library.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, December 5, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Gillette, Wyoming by Mark Stines. God Bless America. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator Warns Wyoming’s Infrastructure Is “Unbelievably Vulnerable To Terrorism”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The ease with which someone took out power to 45,000 homes in North Carolina over the weekend weekend shows how vulnerable rural electrical infrastructure is — even in Wyoming. “Wyoming is unbelievably vulnerable to terrorism and vandalism against our infrastructure,”...
What Are Montana’s Open Container Laws? Do You Know?
Montana is one of the few states that still allows some degree of open containers—but there are plenty of rules and regulations restricting open container use. So what are the official laws? Here's what we found. Montana has some wacky laws that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Montana Music Fest Adds Famous Celebrity as Special Guest
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just announced that a well-known celebrity will appear as a special guest. If you watch the TV show Yellowstone, you most likely know the name Luke Grimes. Grimes plays Casey Dutton in the popular series. Luke and his wife recently moved to Montana and live full-time in the state.
Montana is the Only State that LOVES This “Christmas Candy”
Montana is the "Freedom State" I wasn't surprised at all to read this is the only state that likes a certain type of candy for the holidays. Candystore.com is a wholesale, bulk candy store based out of L.A. They think they've figured out each states' favorites. But then again- it is Cali coming out with this info.
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
county17.com
Wyoming Unclaimed Property pot grows $12.68M to $106.8M; public urged to check if they’re owed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The State Treasurer’s office is encouraging current and former Wyoming residents looking for extra spending money this holiday season to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if any of the state’s $106.8 million in unclaimed property is theirs. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West’s arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
Montanans Share Their Top 3 Favorite Things About Big Sky Country
Here in Montana, there's a whole lot to love. As one of the most scenic places in the United States, Montana makes many folks' bucket lists. Millions of people come here each year to have their own "Montana experience", whether that's a trip to one of our National Parks or a couple days skiing on one of our many slopes.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
Is It Time For Montana To Get Serious About This? Many Say Yes.
The last couple of weeks have been a bit rough in terms of weather. We've seen a significant amount of snowfall over the last week, which means that the roads throughout Montana have been covered in ice and snow. One of Montanans' biggest complaints is road conditions during the winter.
phsprowl.com
THAT’S OUR MADAME PRESIDENT
At the annual Wyoming Association of Student Council Convention (WASC), one of Powell High School’s very own was elected as the Wyoming Student Council President. Junior and Student Council Treasurer Emma Johnston created a campaign and ran for the state position at the 2022 convention. Johnston recounts the experience with gratitude:
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats
Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
