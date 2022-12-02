Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Adrian L Ramos, Sr. Memorial Skate at the Lind Arena
ZANESVILLE, OH – A memorial skate took place at Zanesville’s local skating rink on December 4th. In memory of Adrian Ramos, Sr. a memorial was held at the Lind Arena skating rink. Adrian Ramos, Sr. passed away December 5th, 2020, while attempting to cross the street to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
ocolly.com
OSU football transfer portal tracker
With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, OSU football will see players come and go via the transfer portal. Here is an up-to-date tracker of all the transfer updates. Stats: 96 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, one interception. Destination: TBD.
Kickoff Time Announced: Georgia vs Ohio State in the Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff for the first time. They'll take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
unioncountydailydigital.com
Carol Ann Young
Carol Ann Epling Young, age 76, of West Mansfield, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. A homemaker, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. A 1964 graduate of Rootstown High School, she grew up in Portage County. As a teen, she worked at Lawson’s Convenience Store where she was assistant manager. She loved flower and vegetable gardening, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be most remembered for always being available when needed by others and her loving presence. She was born September 20, 1946 in Summit County to the late William and Evelyn Clark Epling. She was also preceded in death in 2012 by her husband of 47 years, Robert D. Young, whom she married November 21, 1965 in New Milford; and her sister, Linda Marie Eskridge. She is survived by her five children, Rick Young of Hilliard, Rob Young of Richwood, Randy (Julie) Young of Raymond, Connie (Dan) Achor of West Mansfield and Rex Young of York Center; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Pitchford, Isaiah (Goldie) Young, Natalie Young, Amanda Young (fiancé David), Lexi Achor (fiancé Blake), Nate Young, Lindsay (Ryan) Freeman, Livi Achor and Levi Achor; a brother, Kenny (Beth) Epling of Stockport, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” (Rita) Young of Rootstown; and nieces and nephews, Crystal, Ben, Alison, Matt and Megan; and many other relatives. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Jeremy Stout will officiate and burial will be at York Township Cemetery. Food and fellowship will immediately follow the burial at Liberty Township Hall in Raymond. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?
Let’s take it back to 1977 in the town of Circleville, Ohio, with a population of around 14,085. Circleville is a mainly white, middle-class, quiet and quaint town with a bit of a sordid history. Residents of Circleville began to receive anonymous messages that contained intimate secrets about the recipients. Nobody knew who was sending them or why, but people became frightened. Frightened that all of their dirty little secrets might be exposed to the public.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two People Hit by Car in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
wnewsj.com
Greenfield man new commander of SSCC police academy
Southern State Community College has announced Doug Daniels, of Greenfield, as the new commander of the Ohio Basic Peace Officer Academy (OPOTA). Daniels succeeds Ron Fithen, of Wilmington, who served as commander of the program for a little over 20 years. Daniels has a comprehensive law enforcement background that encompasses...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe High School goes into modified lockdown after disruption
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local high school went into lockdown Friday afternoon. It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at Chillicothe High School after a call was reported that there was a “fight” outside the school. Police officers and deputies responded to the building as administrators placed classrooms on a modified lockdown.
wktn.com
Everhart to Receive Liver Transplant; Surgery Scheduled Late Friday Afternoon
The “magical phone call” that Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart has been waiting for has been received. Several weeks ago, Sheriff Everhart informed the public that he was in need of a liver transplant and was placed on the list to await the call that a donor liver is available.
WHIZ
Christmas Cheer in the Air at Somersets 13th Annual A Small Towne Christmas
SOMERSET, oh – There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially in a small town. The 13th annual A Small Towne Christmas took place today in the small town of Somerset. A Small Towne Christmas hosted fun festivities to get everybody into the Christmas spirit, with different vendors set up along the street, an ugly sweater contest, cookie judging, ornament decorating, and so much more.
Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
WHIZ
30th Annual Festival of Trees
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday is the 30th Annual Festival of Trees and the halls of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Welcome Center were decked with plenty of holiday décor up for auction!. And you can still get your bids in, either by phone at (740)-450-1990, or in-person until 6 PM.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
Mount Vernon News
Tried and True Granola Co. plan new factory in Danville
Delbert and Susan Schlabach, owners of both The Home Place general store and Tried and True Granola Co. in Georgetown, have their sights set on expansion. Right now, Delbert and other family members are busy filling orders of smoked turkey, beef brisket, ribs and other delicacies that families love this time of year.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Lancaster, OH
Lancaster is a charming city in Fairfield County, Ohio. It's also known as "The Glass City" because it was a leading glassware manufacturer. Lancaster has a great small-town feel with many small business owners and a wide variety of eclectic and unique shops. Tourists can visit museums, explore wineries, and...
Comments / 0