Carol Ann Epling Young, age 76, of West Mansfield, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. A homemaker, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. A 1964 graduate of Rootstown High School, she grew up in Portage County. As a teen, she worked at Lawson’s Convenience Store where she was assistant manager. She loved flower and vegetable gardening, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be most remembered for always being available when needed by others and her loving presence. She was born September 20, 1946 in Summit County to the late William and Evelyn Clark Epling. She was also preceded in death in 2012 by her husband of 47 years, Robert D. Young, whom she married November 21, 1965 in New Milford; and her sister, Linda Marie Eskridge. She is survived by her five children, Rick Young of Hilliard, Rob Young of Richwood, Randy (Julie) Young of Raymond, Connie (Dan) Achor of West Mansfield and Rex Young of York Center; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Pitchford, Isaiah (Goldie) Young, Natalie Young, Amanda Young (fiancé David), Lexi Achor (fiancé Blake), Nate Young, Lindsay (Ryan) Freeman, Livi Achor and Levi Achor; a brother, Kenny (Beth) Epling of Stockport, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” (Rita) Young of Rootstown; and nieces and nephews, Crystal, Ben, Alison, Matt and Megan; and many other relatives. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Jeremy Stout will officiate and burial will be at York Township Cemetery. Food and fellowship will immediately follow the burial at Liberty Township Hall in Raymond. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

2 DAYS AGO