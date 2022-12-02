ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIMA TV

73-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 73-year-old man has died after a speeding driver's vehicle crashed into his vehicle in Walla Walla County. On Dec. 2 around 8 a.m., Deputies of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle fatality collision on Wallula Rd. at the intersection of Evans Rd. in Walla Walla County.

