Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute
A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top 10: Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker, Paul George, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
Alvarado's 38 points pace Pelicans past Nuggets, 121-106
Jose Alvarado highlighted a crowd-stirring, career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 121-106
Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic Sent To G League
Miami Heat rookie center Nikola Jovic will not be with the team Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has been sent on G League assignment with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable and Robert Williams (knee), Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Defensive Key To Smaller L.A. Lineups
Your Los Angeles Lakers have almost totally turned around their season, thanks in large part to the borderline MVP-caliber play of All-NBA L.A. center Anthony Davis. Davis put forth his best effort this season in an afternoon road win against the Washington Wizards, scoring a whopping 55 points on 22-of-30 shooting, securing 17 rebounds, and blocking three shots.
Lakers News: Odds And Props For Wiz-Lakers
Your Los Angeles Lakers hope to keep the good times rolling today, as their road trip continues at 3 p.m. PT against Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the Washington Wizards. Let's take a look at some gambling odds (per The Action Network), shall we?. The Game Spread. Despite L.A.'s...
Drake London Stars, QB Talk Heats Up: 3 Takeaways from Falcons Loss vs. Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) desperately needed a victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7), but ultimately came up short, falling 19-16 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a game marked by inconsistency on both sides of the ball and will give Falcons coach Arthur Smith much to consider over the coming days as the team has finally reached its bye week.
Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant in spotlight as Heat, Grizzlies meet
The Miami Heat, who are set to end their four-game road trip with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, said they never lost their confidence. Last month, the Heat endured a four-game losing streak. Since then, however, the Heat have responded with four wins in their past five games, including a 120-116 overtime victory over the host Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns
Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Inactive List: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Week 13
Deshaun Watson will make his Cleveland Browns debut without a player that should become one of his favorite targets. David Njoku is among the players that will not suit up for the Browns today in Houston. Njoku returned for a game after an ankle injury, just to suffer a knee...
Is Los Angeles Lakers Center Anthony Davis Gaining On Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum In MVP Race?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat are coming off two games against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, the leading candidate for MVP. Later this month, they will face a player who is gaining ground. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is making a case to...
Deshaun Watson ‘Treatment is Helping’? Browns at Houston Texans About More Than Football
The Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns in a highly-anticipated and emotional battle on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his NFL return against his former team after a 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. ... And while today is about football, it's also about something else:...
Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland’s ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: ‘That was not high fight IQ’
It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
Bills ‘Fresh Down the Stretch!’ Locker Room Speech - VIDEO
That Buffalo Bills goal is a key part of the message delivered in the visitors locker room after the club delivered a win for the third time in 12 days, demolishing the New England Patriots 24-10. It also happened to be the first Buffalo win in the AFC East in...
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Flick’s Forum: Why Time is Now for Falcons’ Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota QB Swap
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota knew the situation. There were just over 40 seconds on the clock, and he had to lead his offense some 60 yards down the field with no timeouts to give kicker Younghoe Koo a shot to tie the game. Mariota dropped back to pass, navigated...
Why Los Angeles Won the Kevin Fiala Trade with Minnesota
Last season, winger Kevin Fiala put up career-best numbers in goals (33) and points (85) for the Minnesota Wild. In what was to some a questionable move, the salary-cap-strapped Wild decided that Fiala – who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent last summer – was too expensive a component to be retained. Minny GM Bill Guerin traded Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings for a first-round draft pick and prospect defenseman Brock Faber.
