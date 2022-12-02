ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

The Lima News

David Trinko: The magic of Lima’s talking tree

You’d think after 50 years, people would stop asking Ms. Evergreen such an obvious question at Lima’s annual Christmas Tree Festival. “Where are you? Where are you?” a little boy from the Learning Tree Child Care Center asks, looking directly at the Douglas fir tree taken from the Johnny Appleseed Metroparks District.
LIMA, OH
Urbana Citizen

PETS OF THE WEEK

Lilly and her siblings were found in a taped-up box when they were just little kittens last June. She is a very sweet kitty who likes to play and be brushed. Lilly is 8 months old: a beautiful white with tiger markings, already spayed and up to date on her vaccines. She would likely do well in most any home. Come visit her today at the PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
URBANA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County

VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
VERSAILLES, OH
eyeofthetigernews.com

RHS student captures the moment

Junior Tiffany Plourd has been around photography her whole life and has always had the passion for it. Plourd doesn’t only do photography for herself, but she also does it for the people around her. “I started doing photography when I was really little because my mom was a...
RICHMOND, IN
countynewsonline.org

Two new dogs are available for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter

The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at...
GREENVILLE, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Lima Ohio

Founded in 1831, the seat of power in Allen County, Lima in Ohio was named after Peru’s capital city. Ohio’s Lima has a population of less than 40,000, making it one of the state’s smaller cities, however, its history as a locomotive and tank manufacturing hub and proximity to Findlay means that there’s more than meets the eye in this small West-Central Ohio city.
LIMA, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a structure fire at Parkside Lane in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment on Parkside Lane in Mason. No report of injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
MASON, OH
peakofohio.com

Lycans falls asleep at the wheel, gets third OVI charge

A St. Paris man was cited with his third OVI charge after falling asleep in his vehicle in the middle of the road early Saturday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Carlisle Street, near Mill Street, in Quincy, regarding a truck on the road with an unresponsive driver near the railroad tracks.
QUINCY, OH

