Lilly and her siblings were found in a taped-up box when they were just little kittens last June. She is a very sweet kitty who likes to play and be brushed. Lilly is 8 months old: a beautiful white with tiger markings, already spayed and up to date on her vaccines. She would likely do well in most any home. Come visit her today at the PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

URBANA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO