FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over $10K in toys donated to Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season. Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts to children of Montgomery County on […]
‘They absolutely have hearts of gold;’ Motorcyclists donate thousands of dollars of toys to children
DAYTON — A group of motorcyclists came together to help make sure children in Montgomery County’s care don’t go without a Christmas gift this year. The Ohio Coalition of Clubs donated more than $10,000 worth of toys and gifts to children at Haines Children Center in Dayton.
David Trinko: The magic of Lima’s talking tree
You’d think after 50 years, people would stop asking Ms. Evergreen such an obvious question at Lima’s annual Christmas Tree Festival. “Where are you? Where are you?” a little boy from the Learning Tree Child Care Center asks, looking directly at the Douglas fir tree taken from the Johnny Appleseed Metroparks District.
Road closed due to Christmas Parade in Huber Heights Saturday night
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Christmas Parade is set to close down a section of Chambersburg Road Saturday night, according to the Huber Heights Police Department social media page. Chambersburg Road will be closed off beginning at the Huber Center near Frickers and through Wayne High School will...
dayton.com
Christy’s Catering closing in Huber Heights: ‘We really enjoyed what we did’
The owners of Christy’s Catering in Huber Heights is closing its doors at the end of the month after nearly 23 years in business. Mike Ivory, who owns the catering business with his wife, Joanne, said they are ready to retire. “We have been able to enjoy many, many...
Urbana Citizen
PETS OF THE WEEK
Lilly and her siblings were found in a taped-up box when they were just little kittens last June. She is a very sweet kitty who likes to play and be brushed. Lilly is 8 months old: a beautiful white with tiger markings, already spayed and up to date on her vaccines. She would likely do well in most any home. Come visit her today at the PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County
VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
Dayton school closes after no running water in the building
DAYTON — A Dayton school is closed Monday, December 5th, due to a lack of water in the building. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Horizon Science Academy Dayton Downtown will not be open today because of a lack of running water in the building.
eyeofthetigernews.com
RHS student captures the moment
Junior Tiffany Plourd has been around photography her whole life and has always had the passion for it. Plourd doesn’t only do photography for herself, but she also does it for the people around her. “I started doing photography when I was really little because my mom was a...
countynewsonline.org
Two new dogs are available for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lima Ohio
Founded in 1831, the seat of power in Allen County, Lima in Ohio was named after Peru’s capital city. Ohio’s Lima has a population of less than 40,000, making it one of the state’s smaller cities, however, its history as a locomotive and tank manufacturing hub and proximity to Findlay means that there’s more than meets the eye in this small West-Central Ohio city.
Police and medics on scene of truck hitting building in Dayton
DAYTON — Police and medics are on scene of a truck hitting a building in Dayton late Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana. Crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Salem Avenue around...
Deputies: Man attempts to entice 13-year-old girl to get into his car
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An older white male attempted to entice a 13-year-old girl to get into his vehicle Sunday afternoon. A 13-year-old girl was walking her dog when she was approached by the older man to get into his vehicle, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.
Deputies: Gas supply line ‘sheared completely in half’ forces evacuation of Clark County business
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a break in a gas line late Tuesday morning. Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3200 block of East National Road at around 10 a.m. after an excavation company hit a gas line, dispatch for the office confirmed to News Center 7.
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a structure fire at Parkside Lane in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment on Parkside Lane in Mason. No report of injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WSYX ABC6
Cat makes friends with Amazon driver in Washington Court House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Amazon driver made a new friend while delivering a package to a house in Washington Court House. The driver took time to pet a resident's cat who was hanging out on the front porch. It turns out the cat really enjoyed the Amazon driver's...
Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.
peakofohio.com
Lycans falls asleep at the wheel, gets third OVI charge
A St. Paris man was cited with his third OVI charge after falling asleep in his vehicle in the middle of the road early Saturday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Carlisle Street, near Mill Street, in Quincy, regarding a truck on the road with an unresponsive driver near the railroad tracks.
Huber Heights family wins lawsuit against state agency regarding help for son’s autism
"Nobody could explain why there couldn't be an exception to their policy," Kelly said.
