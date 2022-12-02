ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/23/22–12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/22 – 12/2/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news

Casper man sentenced to 90 days after crash that injured motorcyclist

CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old Casper man will serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an Aug. 7 crash in Mills that seriously injured a motorcyclist. The man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 8 and had been scheduled for a bench trial on Thursday.
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 2. Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney McKenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (11/22/22–11/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news

Casper Fire-EMS responding to Friday-morning fire on S. Jefferson

CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a multi-family housing structure on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department. As of 10:06 a.m. Friday, firefighters had “knocked down” the fire that was found in the walls of the structure, meaning...
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Resident displaced after fire at Casper apartment; firefighters help pets get out safely

CASPER, Wyo. — On a snowy Friday morning, Casper firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street. People reporting the incident noted smoke filling the building and the smell of burning, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release. Firefighters were dispatched at around 9:45 a.m. Friday and arrived to find the wood-frame multi-family unit filled with smoke.
oilcity.news

Roads reopen to all traffic between Mills and Evansville

MILLS, Wyo. — After being closed to light, high-profile vehicles this morning due to strong wind gusts, Highway 258 has been reopened to all traffic in both directions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. According to the National Weather Service, the winds have died down somewhat since the morning...
Wake Up Wyoming

Apartment Fire Displaces Casper Resident, Two Pets Rescued

A resident of one apartment in a four-plea in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Street was displaced after firefighters found file inside the walls and extinguished it on Friday, a Casper Fire-EMS spokesman said. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 9:45 a.m. People who reported the fire said...
oilcity.news

Good boy: Casper-area Navy veteran trades car sales for dog training

CASPER, Wyo. — Navy veteran and Casper resident Vincent O’Connell can talk all day about the glories of dogs. “They bond much better than humans do,” he said in a recent phone interview. “They’re always honest, always dependable, always reliable, and their body language is amazing. It’s easy to communicate with them, and they communicate exactly what they want.”
K2 Radio

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
oilcity.news

Santa Claus is coming to Evansville on Dec. 11

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — Christmas might not be until Dec. 25, but Santa Claus will be making a stop in Evansville a few weeks early this year. On Dec. 11, the Town of Evansville will give St. Nick a tour through the city streets beginning at 3 p.m. The town...
oilcity.news

Winds to remain strong in Casper in coming days

CASPER, Wyo. — While it may not come as a surprise to many Casper residents, strong wind gusts are not expected to leave the forecast in the days to come. Today, residents can expect southwestward gusts of upwards of 40 mph, along with a high temperature of 43 degrees and a low of 25, the National Weather Service in Riverton reports.
cowboystatedaily.com

No One Else Was Home! 13-Year-Old Wyoming Boy Helps Mom Deliver Baby Girl

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Courtney Reynolds of Evansville is an experienced mom. Pregnant with her ninth child, Reynolds treated Sept. 27 as any other day, preparing her family for the arrival of their newest member. The pregnancy was complicated – the little one refused to...

