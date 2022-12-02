Read full article on original website
Over $10K in toys donated to Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season. Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts to children of Montgomery County on […]
‘They absolutely have hearts of gold;’ Motorcyclists donate thousands of dollars of toys to children
DAYTON — A group of motorcyclists came together to help make sure children in Montgomery County’s care don’t go without a Christmas gift this year. The Ohio Coalition of Clubs donated more than $10,000 worth of toys and gifts to children at Haines Children Center in Dayton.
Officers across County deliver Christmas
LIMA — On Saturday afternoon, you may have heard sirens and seen flashing lights as many officers and firefighters made their way around town. Fortunately, it was no emergency, but a time of giving back. Local first responders held their annual Shop With A Cop event. Several families were...
Brothers buying Christmas gifts for kids in foster care, taking donations
The Holden brothers, founders of Fostering Ohio, are collecting monetary donations to buy Christmas gifts for children in foster care. Their goal is $10,000 to help more children and group homes this year than ever before.
West Carrollton shows holiday spirit with annual holiday festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton has the holiday spirit as their annual holiday festival returns. The free holiday festival is held by the West Carrollton City Beautiful Commission and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Carrollton Civic Center, the city says. […]
Sidney Daily News
Masonic Temple event
Items for sale at the Masonic Temple during a Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Toni Ervin holds her grandson Hendrix Major in her lap as her other grandson Kennedy Major sits with them while attending the Masonic Temple Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
hometownstations.com
Children's Hometown Holiday makes memories for kids around Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Santa Claus was the grand finale of the Children’s Hometown Holiday parade that also brought nearly 75 different characters to the downtown area, like the Pillsbury Dough Boy and Baby Shark, along with musicians, pageant royalty, and dancers. After the parade, kids could get a present from Santa, go ice skating or for a pony ride, and try their luck at bumper cars and everything was free. Organizers were expecting around 3,000 people at the event. Elaine Poppe started the Children's Hometown Holiday because she wanted to make sure that all kids had a great holiday memory and every year she hears from parents who want to give their own kids that same experience.
VIDEO: Downtown Lima shows Christmas spirit
LIMA — Christmas cheer filled downtown Lima as local shops and restaurants hosted family fun activities to usher in the holiday season as Downtown Lima Inc. hosted its annual Holiday Festival Saturday afternoon. Mr. and Mrs. Claus listened to young children as they gave their Christmas wishes at the...
Sidney Daily News
Christmas of Yesteryear
Richard Bailey, of Fort Loramie, sits with his train set during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Mark Schlagetter roasts chestnuts in front of the Ross Historical Center during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
dayton.com
New pet supply store in downtown Dayton holds grand opening today
A new pet supply store with pet food delivery, a self-serve dog bathing station and more is holding a grand opening celebration today in downtown Dayton. Norman’s Pet Supply Co is located at 225 N. Main Street next to Flying Pizza in a space that formerly housed Strings Attached, a knitting supply store.
Sidney Daily News
Christmas at Johnston Farm returns Saturday
PIQUA — The Johnston Farm will revive a popular local tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Christmas at the Johnston Farm for the first time in three years. “This is an opportunity to reacquaint yourselves with our past,” Site Manager Andy Hite said. “Our visitors enjoy the opportunity to sort of peal back the cover of history, and gain some insight into Christmases past and learn a bit more about where many of our current traditions that are a part of our celebrations have come to us from, and what they mean.”
Tipp City to hold annual holiday lights driving tour through December
TIPP CITY — Tipp City and Monroe Community Services (TMCS) are set to hold their third annual holiday lights driving starting this weekend. The partnership says community members are welcome to check out displays from December 2nd through the 25th. Throughout the run of the driving tour, a holiday...
peakofohio.com
Oldiges ready to takeover Board of DD January 1st
The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met on December 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. This board meeting marked a milestone: After 11 years as the Superintendent and 28 years in the field, Saul Bauer celebrated his last board meeting as Superintendent. As previously reported, Mr. Bauer will be retiring as Superintendent on December 31, 2022, and Mrs. Krista Oldiges will step in as Executive Director. Mrs. Oldiges participated in the meetings and will take over as the Executive Director and future LCBDD Superintendent on January 1, 2023.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
Metal Scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE — A metal scrapping business in Greenville is considered a, “total loss” after a fire Sunday night. Several fire crews responded to reports of a metal scrapping business that caught fire at the 300 block of Central Avenue around 5:52 p.m. The owner of the business...
Car nearly crashes into Dayton church
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Allyson Joanne Taylor, 23, of Maineville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. William Wild Sherer, 19, of Rossford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Putnam farm seeks permit
CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
Lima News
Real Wheels: His 401k is a Trans Am
LIMA – Travis Bodine cannot remember a time when he wasn’t tinkering with cars. His father, Earl, owned Phoenix Auto Salvage and Travis says, “I grew up there, putting cars together, taking them apart.”. The first car the 52-year-old Shawnee Township man owned was a ‘79 black...
