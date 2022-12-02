Nichols: Here’s why the NCAA got it wrong by not expanding the women’s championship to 30 teams, which is what the men get

Read full article on original website
4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games
Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
Virginia women’s basketball off to best start in over 30 years
Back on March 2, the Virginia women’s basketball team was in Greensboro, North Carolina to face Wake Forest in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. They were nowhere near earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, so a run to the ACC title was necessary to keep the season alive. The prospects of such a run were relatively dim, as the Cavaliers had won just five times in 26 games.
College football rankings: AP top 25 and Coaches Poll for Bowl Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Championship Saturday is in the books and now on Selection Sunday, it's time to get an updated look at the new top 25 college football rankings. And a somewhat eventual Saturday it was as two of the four teams in last week's...
Making the Final Case for Stetson Bennett to Win the Heisman
Both the regular season and conference championship weekend have all officially come to a close which means the announcement of this year's Heisman trophy winner. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 and while it may be an outside chance, there is still a case for Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the award.
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race?. That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
How Penn State’s NIL Collectives Are Confronting the Transfer Portal
Ten years ago, Michael Mauti spearheaded the most important player-retention campaign in Penn State football history. After the NCAA sanctions effectively opened a transfer portal in State College, Mauti called teammates as they drove to visit other schools, convincing them to stay. Now, Mauti is at the forefront of what...
Stetson Bennett on the Verge of SEC Championship History
Georgia leads LSU 35-10 at halftime of the SEC Championship Game. The first half featured a ton of huge plays, big hits, and the nearly-flawless play of Stetson Bennett. Starting his second SEC Championship, Bennett threw for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns in the first half. With two quarters to go, Stetson Bennett is currently tied for 3rd in SEC Championship history with the 4 passing touchdowns. He joins Joe Burrow (2019), Cam Newton (2010), Rex Grossman (2000), and Peyton Manning (1997).
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
View the original article to see embedded media. A California high school won its state championship last weekend without completing a pass, not only in the game but for the entire season. Seriously. Granada Hills Charter High School wrapped up an 11–2 season with a victory in the CIF-LA City...
Miami Hurricanes Flip 2023 DL Joshua Horton from North Carolina
Horton brings size and a strong interior presence to Miami's defensive line.
NFL Draft Profile: Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver, Nebraska Cornhuskers
NFL Draft Profile: Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Postgame Takeaways: NC State opens ACC play with disappointing showing against Pitt
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State's 69th ACC opener resulted in a 68-60 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday night at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack (7-2, 0-1 ACC) got into early foul trouble, and coupled with poor offensive efficiency, the Panthers (6-3, 1-0 ACC) were able to remain in control for much of the game.
Notre Dame’s ACC Season Begins, Briefly, with a Familiar Foil
Who are you and what have you done with the Syracuse Basketball Program?. In case you’ve instead been paying attention to football during the first month of college basketball season, Jim Boeheim’s 2022-23 Orange bear little resemblance to the bulk of the Hall of Fame coach’s squads over the last 40 seasons.
