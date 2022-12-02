ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Clemson Insider

Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest recruiting class rankings?

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inuV9_0jVUCqpp00

ESPN recently released its latest 2023 football recruiting class rankings (subscription required) ahead of college football’s early signing period, which runs from Dec. 21-23.

Clemson’s 2023 class checks in at No. 10, staying in the same spot where ESPN previously had the class ranked.

Of the 23 total commitments in Clemson’s class, nine are ESPN 300 pledges. The Tigers’ top offensive commit is Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School quarterback Christopher Vizzina (No. 38 overall in the ESPN 300 rankings), while Clemson’s top defensive commit is Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive tackle Peter Woods (No. 9 overall in the ESPN 300).

Here’s what ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote about Clemson’s 2023 class:

Trevor Lawrence set a high bar, and replacing him is not easy, but the Tigers continue to add talented options under center. They signed the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2022 cycle in Cade Klubnik and now landed ESPN 300 signal-caller Vizzina, a strong-armed, accurate and poised passer. Four-star WR Noble Johnson is a nice-sized target who is capable of creating problems with good explosiveness and the ability to break tackles after the catch. In the trenches, the Tigers have secured some very good talent. Offensively, Harris Sewell was a great pickup out of Texas. He is a flexible big man with good mobility who is also a physical finisher and should develop into a strong asset to the Tigers’ ground attack. The Tigers have recruited very well along the defensive line under Dabo Swinney. Woods was a huge get out of Alabama powerhouse program Thompson. One of the most explosive and disruptive DLs in the class, he reminds us of current Clemson standout DL Tyler Davis. David Ojiegbe is a powerful player who can be tough versus the run, and Vic Burley was a big win on the recruiting trail, as he is a multisport athlete in high school with good explosiveness and upside. At linebacker, Jamal Anderson is a rangy defender who can be a sideline-to-sideline presence.

Clemson has the ACC’s second-highest ranked recruiting class according to ESPN, which has Miami’s class ranked at No. 6.

Other ACC teams in the top 40 of ESPN’s recruiting rankings are Florida State (No. 17), Louisville (No. 19), North Carolina (No. 25) and Boston College (No. 34). Pittsburgh’s class, which was previously ranked No. 36, dropped out of the top 40.

Overall, the top 10 teams in ESPN’s latest 2023 recruiting class rankings, in order from Nos. 1-10, are Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Miami, LSU, Florida, Ohio State and then Clemson.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0jVUCqpp00

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Clemson QB enters portal

A Clemson quarterback announced via social media Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman Billy Wiles wrote on Twitter that he has decided to enter the portal. "Spending two seasons (...)
The Clemson Insider

What might have been

Instead of using the afternoon to get a head start on a game plan, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spent part of his Sunday on a plane en route to a recruiting visit. As for his players, it’s a rare time (...)
The Clemson Insider

Former Tiger kept the receipts

Former Clemson defensive end and current Las Vegas Raider Clelin Ferrell took a little shot at former UNC wide receiver Ryan Switzer on Twitter Sunday. Apparently, back in October, Switzer was under the (...)
The Clemson Insider

First look at Tennessee

Clemson is set to play its first SEC bowl opponent in three years when the Tigers head to Miami for the Orange Bowl, though their matchup with Tennessee is still nearly four weeks away. Here’s an early look (...)
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy