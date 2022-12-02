ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says

By Delaney Murray
 5 days ago

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last month.

Gourmeltz is a Fredericksburg-based casual dining spot known for its grilled cheese, melts, and “great local beers on tap,” according to the restaurant’s own website . However, despite the craft beer and happy hour cocktails Gourmeltz advertises, the restaurant has not been allowed to serve alcohol since early 2021 due to numerous suspension orders.

Problems first arose in January 2021, when the Virginia Department of Health suspended Gourmeltz’s health permit for not following COVID-19 public health requirements in the governor’s Executive Order.

During two hearings in March 2021, ABC found that Gourmeltz willfully and knowingly ignored Code of Virginia § 4.1-225 2.a. , which requires licensees to conform to local health requirements. ABC revoked Gourmeltz’s license March 31, 2021.

In September 2021, ABC issued a final decision, and Gourmeltz’s licenses for serving wine, beer and mixed beverages on and off-premises were suspended.

Earlier this year, a trial judge and Circuit court affirmed this order during a hearing in Spotsylvania County. On Nov. 15, ABC suspended Gourmeltz’s beer and wine and mixed beverage licenses for 90 days as of Nov. 15.

Despite the suspension, Gourmeltz failed to comply and continued to serve alcoholic beverages to customers, according to a statement from ABC.

On Friday, Dec. 2, ABC executed a search warrant against Gourmeltz. This warrant was for records and information related to the possession of alcoholic beverages without a license, maintaining a common nuisance and the illegal sale of alcoholic beverages.

In a statement regarding the warrant, ABC did not indicate any further actions that will be taken against Gourmeltz at this time.


Comments / 17

Ryan Hord
5d ago

What procedures? Following a bullcrap mandate by a woke governor? This is bullcrap another example of our liberal government trying to destroy the little man...we as a society need to wake up and realize that we the people run the government the government do not by any means run the people!

Reply(2)
8
Tina Johnson
5d ago

I remember this same company refused to follow the Covid guidelines and wouldn't enforce the Mask Mandate.They refused to follow the rules even though they were fined and shut down by the Health Dept.

Reply(2)
4
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police records detail violent 2016 incident involving former Virginia officer in cross-country murder investigation

A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards -- the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities -- has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Virginia neighbors fight tree slaughter along Beltway

MCLEAN, Va. — Some Virginia neighbors are mobilizing to stop what they're calling a massive and unnecessary "tree slaughter." VDOT contractors have cut down hundreds of trees just outside the Beltway near the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Georgetown Pike. They're extending Virginia's High Occupancy Toll lanes to the Potomac and perhaps into Maryland.
VIRGINIA STATE
