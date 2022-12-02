ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowden receives Russian passport, takes citizenship oath

 2 days ago
FILE - Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon on Nov. 4, 2019. Snowden, who fled prosecution after he revealed highly classified U.S. surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, his lawyer was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying Friday Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after revealing highly classified surveillance programs, has received a Russian passport and taken the citizenship oath, Russian news agencies quoted his lawyer as saying Friday.

Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena was reported as saying that Snowden got the passport and took the oath on Thursday, about three months after Russian President Vladimir Putin granted him citizenship.

The reports did not specify whether Snowden has renounced his U.S. citizenship. The United States revoked his passport in 2013, leading to Snowden being stranded in a Moscow airport for weeks after arriving from Hong Kong, aiming to reach Ecuador.

Russia eventually granted him permanent residency. He married American Lindsay Mills in 2017 and the couple has two children.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Friday that the U.S. was aware of reports Snowden had finalized his Russian citizenship but could not confirm them, and referred questions about his status to the Russian government. However, Price said the Biden administration would not be surprised if the reports were correct.

“Mr. Snowden has long signaled his allegiance to Russia, this step would only formalize that,” Price told reporters.

Snowden leaked documents on the National Security Agency’s collection of data passing through the infrastructure of U.S. phone and internet companies. He also released details about the classified U.S. intelligence budget and the extent of American surveillance on foreign officials, including the leaders of U.S.-allied countries.

Snowden says he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and infringed on civil liberties.

Comments / 98

seadogpirate
2d ago

and then this traitor gets drafted and shipped off to the meat grinder or the ukrainians capture him and he gets sent back to the us and charged for treason.

Reply(11)
25
AP_000776.01cf17efd09d4fbf99cadcf1fcf7ef8d.0033
2d ago

Thank you, Snowden for telling us the truth about our government. They watch us through our laptops, phones, etc. I give this man KUDOS!!

Reply(12)
19
Hazeline
2d ago

The article does say they revoked his passport while he was in Russia leaving him stranded, right? They all but handed him to them & that's allegiance?

Reply
6
