CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Alvarado's 38 points pace Pelicans past Nuggets, 121-106
Jose Alvarado highlighted a crowd-stirring, career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 121-106
Yardbarker
Hawks star Trae Young reportedly had exchange with HC Nate McMillan
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result,...
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George nearing return
PLAYA VISTA — The Los Angeles Clippers have been holding down the fort with some key players sidelined, and it would appear that they’re close to a return. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George fully participated in Clippers practice on Friday afternoon with their status for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings to be determined.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Domantas Sabonis on his first triple-double with the Kings in Sacramento’s 110-101 win over Bulls
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Sunday’s 110-101 win over the Chicago Bulls, recording his first triple-double since being traded to Sacramento, the defense improving over the past three games and impact of Malik Monk off the bench.
CBS Sports
Draymond Green picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan: 'M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled'
Everyone has an opinion on the two-man race for the title of greatest NBA player of all time. Older players and fans tend to lean toward Michael Jordan. Younger ones might veer towards LeBron James. There is no consensus answer, and while James is still playing, his resume is still being written.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
De’Aaron Fox chats about defense, joy surrounding his Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Before departing for Los Angeles on Friday, De’Aaron Fox reflects on the defensive performance from his Kings in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, limiting former teammate Tyrese Haliburton in that game, talks about the joy surrounding Sacramento through the first 20 games, Saturday’s early game against the Clippers and early […]
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game
Gobert was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was handed the ejection after officials deemed that he intentionally tripped the Thunder's Kenrich Williams. With Gobert done for the day, Naz Reid will likely serve as the Timberwolves' primary option at center. Gobert will end Saturday' with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (calf) says he will play Sunday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The source is himself, as Lillard told reporters during pregame shootaround that he will be able to return to the court from his right soleus strain. Expect Anfernee Simons or Trendon Watford to revert to the bench.
CBS Sports
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
3 takeaways from Nuggets' loss to New Orleans Pelicans
That wasn’t World Cup fever at Smoothie King Center. Pelicans fans replaced “Ole” in the popular chant with “Jose” to show their appreciation for Jose Alvarado’s career night in a 121-106 win against the Nuggets Sunday. The guard, listed at 6 foot, dropped a...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 with seven dimes
Murray logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Hawks. Murray continues to start despite dealing with a quadriceps injury, and the star point guard has managed to remain effective while operating in his usual role as Denver's second-best offensive threat behind Nikola Jokic. Murray has reached the 20-point mark in his last four appearances, shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from the three-point range during that span.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss
Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again
Conley (leg) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley's absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a strained leg. Collin Sexton has seen an extended stint in the starting lineup as a result. Utah will not play again until Wednesday against the Warriors, so the veteran point guard will have some more time to heal before another potential return.
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
Damian Lillard scores 21 points in return, leads Trail Blazers to 116-100 win over Indiana Pacers: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard returned. The rest of the Portland Trail Blazers played at a high level despite coming off of a hard-fought victory Saturday night at Utah. And the result was a 116-100 win over Indiana Sunday night at the Moda Center. The Blazers used a 39-24 third quarter to build...
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Clear WR2 after Wilson in Week 13
Davis caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Davis was the intended receiver on Mike White's first-quarter interception, which came after the ball was tipped up in the air. The veteran wide receiver also failed to come up with the ball on a 4th-and-2 target late in the first half, but he made amends in the fourth quarter, coming down with a contested catch and turning up the field for a 31-yard gain on a 4th-and-10 play. Garrett Wilson led the team in both targets (15) and receiving yards (162), but Davis finished second in both categories, and White has shown that he's capable of feeding multiple receivers effectively heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
