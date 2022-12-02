ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Hawks star Trae Young reportedly had exchange with HC Nate McMillan

Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result,...
ClutchPoints

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George nearing return

PLAYA VISTA — The Los Angeles Clippers have been holding down the fort with some key players sidelined, and it would appear that they’re close to a return. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George fully participated in Clippers practice on Friday afternoon with their status for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings to be determined.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday

Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion

Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
FOX40

De’Aaron Fox chats about defense, joy surrounding his Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Before departing for Los Angeles on Friday, De’Aaron Fox reflects on the defensive performance from his Kings in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, limiting former teammate Tyrese Haliburton in that game, talks about the joy surrounding Sacramento through the first 20 games, Saturday’s early game against the Clippers and early […]
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game

Gobert was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was handed the ejection after officials deemed that he intentionally tripped the Thunder's Kenrich Williams. With Gobert done for the day, Naz Reid will likely serve as the Timberwolves' primary option at center. Gobert will end Saturday' with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
CBS Sports

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again

St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (calf) says he will play Sunday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The source is himself, as Lillard told reporters during pregame shootaround that he will be able to return to the court from his right soleus strain. Expect Anfernee Simons or Trendon Watford to revert to the bench.
CBS Sports

Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play

Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Nuggets' loss to New Orleans Pelicans

That wasn’t World Cup fever at Smoothie King Center. Pelicans fans replaced “Ole” in the popular chant with “Jose” to show their appreciation for Jose Alvarado’s career night in a 121-106 win against the Nuggets Sunday. The guard, listed at 6 foot, dropped a...
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 with seven dimes

Murray logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Hawks. Murray continues to start despite dealing with a quadriceps injury, and the star point guard has managed to remain effective while operating in his usual role as Denver's second-best offensive threat behind Nikola Jokic. Murray has reached the 20-point mark in his last four appearances, shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from the three-point range during that span.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss

Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again

Conley (leg) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley's absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a strained leg. Collin Sexton has seen an extended stint in the starting lineup as a result. Utah will not play again until Wednesday against the Warriors, so the veteran point guard will have some more time to heal before another potential return.
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Clear WR2 after Wilson in Week 13

Davis caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Davis was the intended receiver on Mike White's first-quarter interception, which came after the ball was tipped up in the air. The veteran wide receiver also failed to come up with the ball on a 4th-and-2 target late in the first half, but he made amends in the fourth quarter, coming down with a contested catch and turning up the field for a 31-yard gain on a 4th-and-10 play. Garrett Wilson led the team in both targets (15) and receiving yards (162), but Davis finished second in both categories, and White has shown that he's capable of feeding multiple receivers effectively heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.

