ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive

The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
Yardbarker

Rams vs. Seahawks Notebook: Bobby Wagner Gets Slight Revenge, Cam Akers Leads Run Game

Faced with loads of adversity, the Los Angeles Rams entered Sunday's divisional meeting with the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium with nothing to lose. And as it turns out, that's exactly how they played. Though due to their best efforts without a handful of stars, the Rams still fell 27-23 after a late game-winning touchdown by Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf crushed LA's hopes at securing an upset.
Yardbarker

Rams Trail Seahawks 14-13 at Half

The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium looking to secure a divisional win while snapping a five-game losing streak. The Rams are dealing with injuries to stars like Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Allen Robinson II. But linebacker Bobby Wagner is up and healthy for the first game against his former team.
Centre Daily

Broncos HC Addresses Defense’s Clutch-Time Collapse in Baltimore

With 5:02 left in the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos held a 9-3 lead and had the Baltimore Ravens on the ropes. The Ravens took possession on their own 9-yard line. If the Broncos' defense gets a stop, it's ballgame — the oddsmakers would be defied with an upset victory on the road. But, alas, that's not how it shook out.
Yardbarker

Rams Can't Hold On Late, Lose to Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams - behind the services of backup quarterback John Wolford - lost the lead late, then the game, to the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Rams started hot behind Wolford with a 77-yard, 10-play drive on their first possession that...
Centre Daily

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Live Game Updates

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on fire while their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers are not, and all of that sets the stage for a big game. In rivalries, records don't matter; this game is about will, fight, and pride. The Silver and Black dug themselves...
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 12 at Rams

Welcome to Game 12 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks make their second trip to SoFi Stadium. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week Seattle faces the Rams in Los Angeles.
KING 5

NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 13 win

SEATTLE — After snapping a two-game losing streak Sunday, the Seahawks have thrust themselves right back into the NFC playoff picture. It took a late comeback effort from Geno Smith and the Seattle offense, but the Seahawks escaped SoFi Stadium in Week 13 with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy