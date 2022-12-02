Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout
ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
Bakersfield Now
Teenage boy in critical condition following shooting in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon in critical condition after being shot in southwest Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police officers were called to the 1000 block of McDonald Way around 2:00 PM. after a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found...
Bakersfield Now
BPD looking for 3 suspected drivers involved in ahit-and-run on Stockdale Highway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for 3 drivers suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man on the Stockdale Highway. Police said that on December 4 around 2:30 a.m. they responded to a person, down in the road, in the 3900...
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
Kern County sheriff’s deputy gets shot in the head and survives
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s an incredible story of survival and bravery, as a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the head this morning in Rosamond and survived. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the head Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this wasn’t a graze wound. The bullet cleanly entered and exited his […]
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed by driver on East White Lane: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Police department responded to a car versus pedestrian crash on East White Lane on Sunday night. Police said on December 4th, around 7 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 200 block of East White Lane. Upon arrival, officers...
Bakersfield Now
Rosamond residents on high alert after deputy shot in standoff
ROSAMOND, California — Rosemond residents are still on alert after deputies engaged in gunfire with a man accused of trying to break into homes at a mobile home park in Rosamond. Law enforcement were at the scene hours after the standoff took place, looking at the evidence left behind.
17-year-old in critical condition following McDonald Way apartment complex shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen severely wounded Saturday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers and emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of McDonald Way just before 2 p.m. Police said the 17-year-old male victim was found with […]
KCSO searches for shooting suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they said was involved in a shooting on June 28. The incident happened at 301 Morning Drive. Officials with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. If […]
Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested
Rosamond, Kern County, CA: A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot by a suspect early Friday morning, Dec. 2, during what is normally deemed a routine call… Read more "Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot in Rosamond, Suspect Arrested"
Deputy shot, man arrested after exchange of gunfire in Rosamond
A Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy was wounded as a suspect and deputies exchanged fire in Kern County’s Rosamond early Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to report of a man checking car door handles at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park in Rosamond just after 3:30 a.m. Deputies located the man on […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD arrests 34-year-old for weapon violations
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a prior convicted felon on weapon violation-associated charges in an ongoing investigation. Bakersfield Police said they executed a search warrant for the home of Ricardo Aguilar, 34, in the 12000 block of Bedfordshire Drive, near Ming Avenue in regard to an ongoing investigation.
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Acton camp
Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from custody at an Acton conservation camp on Friday night. Authorities say Juan Avina, 39, an incarcerated man, was serving his sentence at the Acton Conservation Camp when he walked away around 9 p.m. The camp is a minimum security facility. Avina is currently serving a […]
Bakersfield Now
18-year-old arrested in carjacking mother at gunpoint in front of child
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An 18-year-old man was arrested after carjacking a mother at gunpoint in front of her young daughter in central Bakersfield, near a park and two schools. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 1st, 2022, at around 2:26 p.m., officers responded to a report...
Prayer vigil scheduled for oil worker severely injured in Friday morning blast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer vigil is set to take place Saturday for the oil worker injured in a blast Friday morning in Bakersfield. The worker was identified as Leo Andrade. Danielle Andrade, Leo’s wife, said he is being treated at Kern Medical for critical injuries to his legs. A prayer vigil is set […]
Woman, 50, killed in HWY 58 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman killed in a crash on Highway 58 on Nov. 27. Tracy McPherson, 50, of Bakersfield was identified as the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on Highway 58 just west of Oswell Street, according to officials. Gilberto L. Gallegos, […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County launches new promotional video
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Kern County has launched a new promotional video to highlight our community, and share our community's story. This morning Ally Soper talked about what makes Kern County a great place to live. To watch the full video click here.
Investigation Underway of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Valencia
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Newhall Station Sheriff’s deputies and medical examiners along with the coroner are investigating a solo-vehicle traffic collision involving a sedan that veered off the right side of the road colliding with a guard rail then taking out a fence and landing upside down in the wash.
'You know who you are': Family of woman killed in Watts hit-and-run wants driver to come forward
The family of an 89-year-old woman who was killed during a hit-and-run crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts is calling for justice as a search for the driver is underway.
Comments / 0