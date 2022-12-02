Read full article on original website
Spickard Special Road District Board meets
The Spickard Special Road District Board met on December 2nd. Spending up to $500 was approved for necessary tools to work on equipment. The next meeting is scheduled at the Road District Office on January 6 at 6 pm.
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Missouri AG sues Carroll County ambulance board for holding secret meetings
Missouri Attorney General Eric Scmitt sued the Carroll County Ambulance District Board last year after it held multiple meetings in private, without giving the public a chance to attend.
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issue boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. The advisory affects customers on Route UU west of Valley Road, Woodland Road, Estes Drive, Wizard Road, White Road, and Duvall Road. It also affects customers on Highway 5 north of Browning to Denver Drive.
2 staff members at Centerville Community Schools placed on administrative leave
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa school district is investigating allegations against two of its staff members. According to a statement from the Centerville Community School District, the two staff members have been placed on administrative leave. Allegations made against one of the staff members are of a personal...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 5, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Juvenile Injured In Crash
A 17-year-old Gallatin boy had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 8:45 am on Winchester Road, Southeast of Cameron in Caldwell County. According to the report, the boy was northbound and began to slide on the gravel road and failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on the top. The boy was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
Minnesota man charged with manslaughter in Livingston County sentenced on Thursday
A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in Livingston County in September to second-degree involuntary manslaughter was sentenced on December 1st. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan of Saint Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. The sentence was to run consecutively to all other sentences. Execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years.
Rushville Man Arrested By Troopers
A Rushville resident was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Wednesday at about 11:30 pm. Fifty-six-year-old Dennis C Pospisil was arrested on a St. Joseph warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
DWI Arrest In Caldwell County
A kidder man was arrested by State Troopers Tuesday night in Caldwell County. Forty-nine-year-old John T Calhoon was arrested at about 11:00 pm for alleged DWI – chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, speeding 96 in a 65, and failure to pull onto the shoulder. He was taken to...
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
Obituary & Services: Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown
Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She...
Personal Property & Real Estate Taxes
Livingston County resident received their Personal Property and Real Estate Tax statement in early November and payments are due at the end of December. Livingston County Collector Treasurer Dianna Havens says the payment may be made anytime during the month of December and there are several ways to make the payments.
Cameron PD make child exploitation arrest
The Cameron Police Department was alerted in reference to an incident of possible sexual misconduct in the 500 block of E. Fifth Street in Cameron. Cameron Detectives began the investigation and while working with the Clinton County Prosecutors Office, Brandi McClain issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. On November...
Obituary & Services: Kay Barbara Jones
Kay Barbara (North) Jones, age 85, a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri. Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Lottie (Wightman) North on November 28, 1937, in Carroll County, Missouri. She was...
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
Author of local history book to meet public at Boji Stone in Chillicothe
Community members can meet the author of a local history book next week at the Boji Stone in Chillicothe. Kirsten Mouton will be at the business on December 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. The book, “Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles, and Romance!,” discusses the earliest known...
North Central Missouri College basketball coach presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
North Central Missouri College men’s basketball coach Jeremy Esry gave the program at the Thursday, Dec. 1 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting and was the program chairman, Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Brian Upton was the sergeant at arms. Esry shared...
