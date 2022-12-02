ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

South Dakota man accused of threatening Gov. Noem, judge

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man is charged with threatening a state official and judge after he allegedly faxed a message to a local TV station saying he planned to kill Gov. Kristi Noem and allegedly emailed a threat to a judge.

Jason Shields was arrested in October shortly after the threats were made, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. He is charged with a pair of felonies that each carry a maximum five-year prison sentence.

According to court documents, Shields sent a one-page fax to a TV station on Oct. 23 saying he and several others were planning to kill the Republican governor soon. Law enforcement arrested Shields that day. He later told law enforcement officers that he had acted alone, court documents say.

Shield also told officers that a day earlier he had emailed Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher that he wanted her killed because he felt she had made decisions that were not “appropriate or just,” according to court documents.

Shields has not yet entered a plea. His attorney, Sandy Steffen, declined to comment on the charges.

Both the governor’s security team and South Dakota’s court system increased their security protocols after the threats.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges and prompting his lawyers to say it was tragic that the case was ever brought. Judge J. Paul Oetken in a written opinion said prosecutors failed to allege an explicit example in which Benjamin provided a favor for a bribe, an essential element of bribery and honest services fraud charges. Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned after his arrest last April. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for his influence to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled. Benjamin’s arrest had created a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who chose him to serve as second-in-command when she became governor following a sexual harassment scandal that drove from office her predecessor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo.
The Associated Press

Republican kicked out of caucus running for Wis. Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who was kicked out of the Assembly GOP caucus by fellow Republicans who said they lost trust in her after she pushed election conspiracy theories, is running for an open state Senate seat. Brandtjen launched a website announcing her candidacy...
The Associated Press

Parents of gunman settle suit over police barracks ambush

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson...
The Associated Press

New Mexico lawmaker avoids ethics hearing over committee job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, who appointed himself to the Public Regulation Commission nominating committee, has avoided an ethics hearing by resigning. The State Ethics Commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing last Friday after a lawmaker complained about Egolf’s self-appointment....
The Associated Press

Pinnacle Treatment Centers Opens Lacey Treatment Services in New Jersey to Provide Opioid Addiction Treatment

LANOKA HARBOR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable care for people seeking treatment for opioid use disorder, has opened Lacey Treatment Services in New Jersey. Located at 411 Route 9, Suite 1, the community-based program serves as Pinnacle’s 11th outpatient location in the Garden State. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005504/en/ Lacey Treatment Services exterior (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
The Associated Press

New Republic Partners Opens Office in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina to Expand Reach to Clients in the Carolinas and the Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- New Republic Partners announced today the opening of a wealth advisory office in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina. Lee Tiller will lead the office and serve as a wealth advisor. Tiller, a native of Georgetown, South Carolina, will work with ultra-high-net-worth clients throughout the rapidly growing coastal areas of the Carolinas and the Southeast. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006062/en/ This office is part of the firm’s plans to focus on high-growth areas in the Southeast and to strengthen its reach to permanent and seasonal wealthy residents in coastal areas.
The Associated Press

To boost Georgia's Warnock, Biden goes to ... Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the phones with fellow Democrats Friday for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff election. He fetched hot coffee for volunteers, too, and thanked them for their work. But this busy phone bank was nowhere near Georgia. Days before Georgia polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Warnock’s state. Instead, the president aimed on Friday to help Democrats land their 51st Senate seat from afar as he stopped by a union hall and headlined a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent millions of dollars to boost Warnock’s campaign against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. It was the culmination of Biden’s support-from-a-distance strategy that he employed throughout the midterm elections and that his aides credit with helping his party beat expectations in key races. “This race in Georgia … it’s really, really critical,” Biden told members of the the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who were poring over voting lists. “This is a guy who needs our help.”
The Associated Press

TX Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Monday:. (one, two, five, seven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four) (zero, seven, three, three; FIREBALL: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000. Pick 3 Morning. 9-5-0, FIREBALL: 9. (nine, five, zero; FIREBALL: nine) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000.
The Associated Press

Michael Dowling Named America’s Most Influential Health Care Leader

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling, who championed innovation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and was just as aggressive toward health equity and gun violence as a public health crisis, has been selected as America’s most influential leader in health care by Modern Healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005551/en/ Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling. (Credit: Northwell Health)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
587K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy