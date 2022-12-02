Read full article on original website
Christmas of Yesteryear
Richard Bailey, of Fort Loramie, sits with his train set during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Mark Schlagetter roasts chestnuts in front of the Ross Historical Center during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Masonic Temple event
Items for sale at the Masonic Temple during a Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Toni Ervin holds her grandson Hendrix Major in her lap as her other grandson Kennedy Major sits with them while attending the Masonic Temple Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
West Carrollton shows holiday spirit with annual holiday festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton has the holiday spirit as their annual holiday festival returns. The free holiday festival is held by the West Carrollton City Beautiful Commission and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Carrollton Civic Center, the city says. […]
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Allyson Joanne Taylor, 23, of Maineville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. William Wild Sherer, 19, of Rossford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Obituary for Alex Shull
Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
‘They absolutely have hearts of gold;’ Motorcyclists donate thousands of dollars of toys to children
DAYTON — A group of motorcyclists came together to help make sure children in Montgomery County’s care don’t go without a Christmas gift this year. The Ohio Coalition of Clubs donated more than $10,000 worth of toys and gifts to children at Haines Children Center in Dayton.
Children's Hometown Holiday makes memories for kids around Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Santa Claus was the grand finale of the Children’s Hometown Holiday parade that also brought nearly 75 different characters to the downtown area, like the Pillsbury Dough Boy and Baby Shark, along with musicians, pageant royalty, and dancers. After the parade, kids could get a present from Santa, go ice skating or for a pony ride, and try their luck at bumper cars and everything was free. Organizers were expecting around 3,000 people at the event. Elaine Poppe started the Children's Hometown Holiday because she wanted to make sure that all kids had a great holiday memory and every year she hears from parents who want to give their own kids that same experience.
12 Days of Giving blood drives scheduled
SIDNEY — Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney or at the Jackson Center High School community blood drive Friday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 204 Linden St., Jackson Center.
New Bremen wins state
The New Bremen Cardinals pose for a team photo with their Division 7 trophy. New Bremen defeated Warren John F. Kennedy in Canton on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
Northeastern high school honors Richmond police officer Seara Burton
FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Northeastern girls basketball team presented a shadow box with Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton previously worn #22 Jersey Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head during a traffic stop Aug....
Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
PETS OF THE WEEK
Lilly and her siblings were found in a taped-up box when they were just little kittens last June. She is a very sweet kitty who likes to play and be brushed. Lilly is 8 months old: a beautiful white with tiger markings, already spayed and up to date on her vaccines. She would likely do well in most any home. Come visit her today at the PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley
Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
Tipp City to hold annual holiday lights driving tour through December
TIPP CITY — Tipp City and Monroe Community Services (TMCS) are set to hold their third annual holiday lights driving starting this weekend. The partnership says community members are welcome to check out displays from December 2nd through the 25th. Throughout the run of the driving tour, a holiday...
