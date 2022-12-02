Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages
If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company with solid core earnings growth. Enterprise Products Partners is a top midstream energy company that has consistently delivered for shareholders. Medical Properties Trust could have brighter days around the corner. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian
George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. He thus chose his winners and losers. Initially...
Adding $500 to These 3 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now
Three REITs, one result: good payback from established players.
This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Thinks Its Shares Are a Screaming Bargain
The company significantly ramped up its share repurchases last quarter.
Zacks.com
Raymond James (RJF) Up on Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan
RJF - Free Report) have gained 1.5% since its announcement of enhanced capital deployment plans, including a dividend hike and a new share buyback program, last week. RJF's board of directors has announced a quarterly cash dividend of 42 cents per share, representing an increase of 24% from the prior payout. The new dividend will be paid out on Jan 17, 2023, to shareholders on record as of Jan 3, 2023.
Two Years After Its Initial Filing, Sancai Keeps Trying for New York IPO
Sancai is seeking to raise up to $15 million in a New York IPO, or half the $30 million it initially targeted when it first filed for the listing two years ago. The company has experienced a bumpy transition since switching from a property rental specialist to a software services provider in 2019.
Zacks.com
Tap 5 Bargain Stocks With Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios
Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Top Stocks for Solid Earnings Acceleration
Continuous earnings growth enthralls almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Zacks.com
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
CMC - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.69 in the previous session. Commercial Metals has gained 35.2% since the start of the year compared to the 0.6% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 6% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
3 Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in December 2022
The Fed Chairman recently indicated a slower pace of rate increases. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Therefore, it could be wise...
Zacks.com
Marijuana Sales Are Soaring and the Sky's the Limit
The legal marijuana market has transformed from a tiny niche in only a few states 10 years ago, into a booming, multibillion-dollar business that spans over nearly half the country. U.S. marijuana sales soared from just $3 billion in 2015, all the way to $33 billion in 2022, with the legal marijuana industry set to grow another 60% over the next few years.¹
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
