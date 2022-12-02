Read full article on original website
msn.com
FBI chief says shadowy Chinese police stations in the US are 'outrageous' and he's 'very concerned'
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
A federal court in Cincinnati handed down a 20-year sentence Wednesday to the first Chinese government intelligence officer to ever be extradited to the United States to face trial.
After India, US to ban TikTok too? FBI director and senators claim TikTok is a spying tool for China, flag it
Now, White House will be taking upon the issue and investigate. After Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers last week that he has national security concerns about TikTok’s operations in the U.S., two US senators have called TikTok a Chinese surveillance tool.
Chinese-made drones are flying in restricted DC airspace, sparking new spying fears in the nation's capital
There are rising concerns that the Chinese-made drones could be manipulated or hacked for purposes of espionage.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland
The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Standoff Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’
A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
U.S. Treasury Yellen: Twitter should be held to certain standards for content
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said social media company Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, arguing that it is "not that different" from radio stations and broadcasters subject to such rules.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
FBI Director Warns China Could Use TikTok for ‘Influence Operations’
FBI Director Chris Wray expressed his fears about the popular social media platform TikTok—and how it could be used by the Chinese government for nefarious purposes—during a speech at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy on Friday. Since TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, the app’s recommendation algorithm could be controlled by that country’s government, enabling them to “manipulate content, and if they want to, to use it for influence operations.” China could also gather data on its American users for espionage, Wray added. “All of these things are in the hands of a government that doesn’t share our values, and that has a mission that’s very much at odds with what’s in the best interests of the United States. That should concern us,” he said. Brendan Carr, one of five commissioners for the Federal Communications Commission, has already tried to get the popular app banned. TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas insisted in a Senate hearing in September that the company doesn’t keep user data in China or share it with ByteDance, claiming China’s government has no access to it. “We will never share data, period,” Pappas said.Read it at ABC News
Business Insider
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, is reportedly living in Japan after he disappeared from public after a Chinese government crackdown. Here's a timeline of his fall from grace.
Jack Ma clashed with Chinese regulators, who then cracked down on his companies Alibaba and Ant Group. Ma, who was once China's richest man, then disappeared from public view. Ma became the richest man in China through his highly successful companies, as well as a well-known face across China and in the global business world.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese gov’t pushed anti-GOP propaganda on TikTok before midterms
A Chinese government propaganda outlet is quietly pushing content about U.S. politics over TikTok even as U.S. officials work with its Chinese ownership to address mounting national security concerns. Some in the U.S. government have long warned that TikTok, the first foreign social media service to take hold in the...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Benzinga
Exclusive: China operating over 100 police stations across the world with the help of some host nations, report claims
Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.
Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng says Biden must help protesters
A celebrated Chinese dissident called out President Biden for his “soft” response to the anti-government protests currently roiling the communist nation. “I feel that at Biden is still very soft on China and that he hasn’t been strong enough in dealing with the CCP,” lawyer and human rights activist Chen Guangcheng, who is blind, told The Post. “Much more needs to be done.” The comments come as China has spent weeks convulsed in riots in response to their increasingly draconian COVID lockdowns. “I believe that the West needs to make a much stronger statement of support for the Chinese people. This will...
China’s Xi Jinping ‘unwilling’ to accept western Covid vaccines says US intelligence chief
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with Covid-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist party rule, they could affect his personal standing, US director of national intelligence Avril Haines said. Although China’s daily Covid cases...
