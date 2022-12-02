Read full article on original website
The fight to ban slavery in Ohio
Efforts toward banning slavery and indentured servitude as criminal punishment in Ohio may require voters' approval. State of play: The 13th Amendment's ratification in 1865 abolished slavery nationwide, but allowed an exception for criminal punishment — an exception still on the books in states like Ohio. Why it matters: Advocates say the Ohio Constitution as written perpetuates racist criminal justice practices like prison overpopulation.While Black Ohioans make up just 13% of the overall state population, they represent 45% of the state prison population, state data from July shows. Threat level: Imprisoned people are often forced to endure back-breaking work, earning...
The top presidential surrogate in the Georgia runoff
Look who hasn't campaigned in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's runoff for Senate: President Biden and former President Trump. Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock is utilizing former President Obama as his top surrogate, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is the star of a closing ad in support of Herschel Walker from the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund.
Texas' top donors to Georgia U.S. Senate candidates
With national eyes on Tuesday's U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, we took a look at the Austinites who have given big this election cycle to the campaigns of Republican nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Why it matters: Yes, Democrats will control the Senate regardless of who wins,...
DOJ: Jan. 6 rioter tried to sell video from Capitol siege
A Capitol rioter who filmed himself assaulting a police officer did interviews from jail with documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, per court documents. Driving the news: In a sentencing memorandum Friday, prosecutors said Ronald Sandlin, a 35-year-old from Tennessee, repeatedly tried to profit "from...
The Georgia Senate runoff is Raphael Warnock’s to lose
Polls and conversations with top strategists in both parties suggest Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff will be close — but that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) holds a small but resilient advantage over Herschel Walker. Why it matters: Runoffs are typically about turning out your base a second time. But in...
COVID rates creep back up in Virginia
COVID-19 is making a comeback just in time to plague the holiday party circuit.What's happening: Hospitalizations in Virginia were up 40% last week, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.Community spread levels are currently medium throughout the region, though some parts of Virginia — namely in the far southwest portion of the state, are seeing high levels of spread, per the CDC.Why it matters: The increase comes amid an already awful flu season that has seen a surge in pediatric hospitalizations. "Virginia doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers are already being inundated with a surge of sick patients seeking care, filling hospital beds, and in many cases requiring longer hospital stays," the hospital association said in a statement late last month.What we're watching: So far, hospitalizations remain at about 600 statewide, far below the nearly 4,000 hospitalizations during last winter's surge.
Walker "one of the worst candidates" in GOP history: Georgia Lt. Gov.
Herschel Walker, a Republican running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, will "probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history," Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said in an interview with CBS News. Why it matters: The comments come mere days before the Dec....
How recounts work in Washington state
Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who lost his congressional race in Washington state by about 2,600 votes last month, plans to request a recount of every precinct, his campaign says. What's happening: Kent's loss to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez in Washington's 3rd Congressional District wasn't close enough to trigger a mandatory...
DNC recommends Michigan as an early primary state
Data: DNC; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe path to the presidency will likely run through Michigan.Driving the news: The Great Lakes State is among those moving up in the Democratic a presidential nominating calendar as formally recommended by the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee.Why it matters: "We have always said that any road to the White House goes through the heartland and President Biden understands that," Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) said in a statement.Early nominating states, which have been Iowa and New Hampshire for half a century, attract greater attention and high-profile campaign visits.State of play: South Carolina would replace Iowa...
What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa
Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...
The surprise winner in the new Democratic primary calendar
If Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) wins his runoff Tuesday, expect rising buzz he could be a promising Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, if President Biden doesn't run, or beyond. Why it matters: The radical 2024 primary-calendar overhaul adopted yesterday by the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee, plays into Warnock's hands.
Trump is losing altitude after GOP's midterm disappointment
Former President Trump's unfavorable rating has surged to 67% among registered voters, with one-third of Republicans and GOP-leaning voters now viewing him negatively, according to a Marquette Law School national poll. Why it matters: This is the latest in a series of post-election polls that show Trump losing altitude after...
What to expect this upcoming Utah legislative session
With only 43 days to go until the 2023 General Session, here's what Utah legislators are prioritizing next year, according to the Senate Majority Caucus. Boosting teacher salariesSenate leaders say they plan "to directly raise teacher salaries." Why it matters: Nationally, teacher wages have remained stagnant over the past 25 years, contributing to many leaving the profession. By the numbers: The average starting salary for a teacher in the state is about $48,000 a year. Flashback: In February, Gov. Spencer Cox said he wouldn't sign a $36 million school voucher bill until teachers' starting salaries reached $60,000 per year.Solving Utah's...
Motor City Transit: Legislation would extend QLine funding
The QLine could get a major state funding boost under new legislation passed by Senate Republicans last week.Driving the news: A $5 million annual QLine subsidy that expired in September will be extended until 2039 if the bill is approved by the House and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Why it matters: The money will help the streetcar system remain free to riders — a perk that began when it resumed service in September 2021 after a pandemic shutdown, QLine spokesperson Dan Lijana tells Axios.State of play: QLine ridership increased over the past year, but is still down from pre-pandemic...
Interest rates cool down Boston's hot housing market
The tight housing market is beginning to slacken, if only slightly.Driving the news: Realtor RE/MAX's October report showed 30.7% fewer closings around the country than in the same time period in 2021, with 36.8% more homes on the market.The average home took 35 days to sell, nearly a week longer than last year.Every month of 2022 has seen fewer home sales than in 2021, according to RE/MAX.Zoom in: Data from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors shows the Boston area going along with the national trend.The median sale price of a single-family home in Massachusetts dropped over 4% to $547,000 in...
10 best Christmas light displays in the Twin Cities
Put on winter gear and grab the hot chocolate: 'Tis the season for holiday light shows! Take a walk through your neighborhood or drive across town to check out these displays. 🚘 Sever's Holiday Lights: Drive through more than 2.5 million lights synced to holiday music in Shakopee, or get out to walk through a forest of glowing trees. $25+.
