Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Masonic Temple event
Items for sale at the Masonic Temple during a Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Toni Ervin holds her grandson Hendrix Major in her lap as her other grandson Kennedy Major sits with them while attending the Masonic Temple Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Sidney Daily News
Christmas of Yesteryear
Richard Bailey, of Fort Loramie, sits with his train set during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Mark Schlagetter roasts chestnuts in front of the Ross Historical Center during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Sidney Daily News
WPTW celebrates 75th anniversary
PIQUA — Radio station 98.1 WPTW (AM 1570) will celebrate 75 years on the air Wednesday, Dec. 7, hosting an all-day open house featuring presentations by the Troy and Piqua Chambers of Commerce. “It’s a day-long celebration,” Operations Manager Clint Myers said. “We want to celebrate with all the...
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30
Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Let It Grow! Let It Grow! Let It Grow!
MARYSVILLE – Novembeard, a time of the year in which men grow facial hair in the name of charity, has come and passed. With the blessing of Chief Tony Brooks and the city administration, male officers of the Marysville Division of Police were allowed to forego shaving their face – regulations say that’s a no-no – for the month of Novembeard and donations were made in the name of the officers who were sporting the metro look for the cause, this year the cause being the Hospice and Palliative Care Program at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Allyson Joanne Taylor, 23, of Maineville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. William Wild Sherer, 19, of Rossford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen wins state
The New Bremen Cardinals pose for a team photo with their Division 7 trophy. New Bremen defeated Warren John F. Kennedy in Canton on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Sidney Daily News
Sielschott attends Barron’s 2022 Adviser Women Summit
SIDNEY — Edward Jones Financial Adviser Danielle Sielschott of Sidney recently attended the 2022 Barron’s Adviser Women Summit. The conference was held Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 in Palm Beach, Florida. There were 500 women financial advisers from a variety of firms across the U.S. in attendance. The...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Sidney Daily News
City record
-7:27 p.m.: warrant. Aaron D. McGinnis, 51, was arrested on a warrant. -6:53 p.m.: crime in progress. Dennis Lee Fries, 53, of Sidney, was arrested for violating a protection order or consent agreement. -1:19 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300...
Marion Local wins 13th state football championship in school history
CANTON — Marion Local High School defeated Kirtland Saturday in the Division VI State Championship Final, 14-6, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. >>Springfield High School loses in state final to St. Edward for 2nd straight year. It is the 13th state championship in school history...
Sidney Daily News
County record
-9:48 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Center. -10:59 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call. -3:42 to 11:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls. Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell.
wktn.com
Everhart to Receive Liver Transplant; Surgery Scheduled Late Friday Afternoon
The “magical phone call” that Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart has been waiting for has been received. Several weeks ago, Sheriff Everhart informed the public that he was in need of a liver transplant and was placed on the list to await the call that a donor liver is available.
Sidney Daily News
Former Wapakoneta utility clerk indicted
WAPAKONETA — Following an investigation led by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Auglaize County Prosecutor Edwin A. Pierce jointly announced Friday that a grand jury has indicted Christine Ann Steinke on 15 felony charges related to the theft of more than $150,000 from the city of Wapakoneta.
13abc.com
Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man
EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Noah Johnson’s mother wants answers. “His car was at Harrison Lake. They said they found his coat and his wallet at Harrison Lake,” said Michelle Johnson from her home in Edgerton. Noah, her third of seven children, disappeared from the home he shares with his wife in Bryan. That was one week before Thanksgiving.
crawfordcountynow.com
November 2022 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
Kirtland vs. Marion Local: OHSAA football Division VI state championship live scores, updates and highlights
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Sidney Daily News
SCORES to feature doubleheader Saturday from Minster
ScoresBroadcast.com presents a “Monster Saturday from Minster” with two games at 1:30 and 5:30 PM. The Division-IV Minster girls, who topped D-III Coldwater on Thursday, try to bring down the D-II Findlay Liberty-Benton Eagles in the opening broadcast. The pre-game segment starts at 12:55 PM today and features Wildcats head coach Mike Wiss.
Comments / 0