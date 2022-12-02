Read full article on original website
CPD: 14 reported armed robberies near West Side since Friday
CHICAGO — Police are warning the public on 14 armed robberies took place from Friday to Sunday morning between the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Police responded to 10 robberies that took place Friday morning from 12:45 a.m. to 2:10 a.m. spanning from East Pilsen going North going through Logan Square and Irving […]
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
Christmas tree lighting honors fallen Chicago police officers
“As we light this tree, let every light represent the lives they led," said CPD Supt. Brown.
CPD: Man forced into home and robbed after sitting in his car outside
CHICAGO — After sitting in his parked car outside, a man was forced into his home and robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side. At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Union on the report of a home invasion. Police said a 23-year-old...
Felony charges for man accused in accidental shooting of 3-year-old boy
Police said the wounded boy arrived at Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Nearly 8-years in prison for Chicago man who robbed undercover cop
A judge sentenced 24-year-old Cortez Price to 93 months in federal prison.
CPD: Man with brain damage missing from South Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for missing man from the South Side who requires 24/7 care. Anton Woods, 48, was last seen Thursday night at around 11:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South May. Police said Woods suffers from anoxic brain damage and has difficulty communicating. He was...
Weekend Break: Bredwell in Barrington
Check out Marcella in this Weekend Break where she visits a custom doggie Chipotle!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
New Orleans man extradited, accused of Englewood murder
CHICAGO — A man from New Orleans was extradited to Chicago and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Englewood this year. Marnell Briggs was extradited to O’Hare Wednesday and subsequently charged with first-degree murder from a warrant. Back on the afternoon of March 7, police...
Police: Suburban man charged with reckless homicide after passenger dies in DUI crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — A 19-year-old suburban man has been charged with reckless homicide after being accused of driving drunk, which led to the death of his passenger. On Sept. 3 at around 1:55 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash on the I-90 westbound exit to Route 47 in Huntley.
Chicago first responders undergo active shooter drills at busy City Hall
Prevention in the form of a hardened target is part of the mix when defending high-profile places like City Hall.
Aisles of smiles for Chicago’s annual ‘Shop with a Cop’
CHICAGO — A hundred kids joined forces with Chicago police and a former Chicago Bears player to do some holiday shopping on Thursday. Bear’s great Israel Idonije’s “Shop with a Cop” occurred at a South Loop-area Target. The dozens of children and 60 officers walked the aisles to pick out the latest toys and clothes, with each child receiving a $100 gift card.
Chicago’s Christmas Ship returns to Navy Pier
The idea for Chicago's Christmas Tree Ship was born 23 years ago.
‘Around The World’ Wings and Shots Special
In honor of the World Cup sister bars The Rambler Kitchen & Tap and The Graystone Tavern are celebrating with an Around The World Special. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with all the details is Creative Director Ashley Tindall. The Rambler – 4128 N. Lincoln Avenue. Facebook @theramblerchi.
‘At maximum capacity’: Anti-Cruelty Society waiving some adoption fees due to overcrowding
CHICAGO — Due to “catastrophic” overcrowding, the Anti-Cruelty Society is waiving adoption fees next week for dogs over 40 lbs. Over the last year or so since the pandemic, the non-profit, which was established in 1899, told WGN News a “firehouse” situation has been happening — with six to seven adoptions per day compared to 15 to 20 in-take requests.
Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter
Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL. Bingo & Booze at Arlington Ale House on December 7th from 6:30p-9p (111 W Campbell St. UNIT 3, Arlington Heights, IL 60005) Tickets are $30 on our website or at the door. There will be 5 rounds of bingo...
Cloudy week looms after city’s sunny weekend
Clouds return to blanket the Chicago area Frank Wachowski, the keeper of Chicago’s sunshine records, reported that the Chicago area received 100 percent of the possible sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, a welcome brilliance as the city enters its historically dreariest time of the year. All that will quickly fade in the week ahead […]
Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?
With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
Actor, comedian Erik Griffin talks upcoming shows, latest work
He is an actor, comedian, and podcaster whose work includes hit shows like ‘Workaholics’, ‘I’m Dying Up Here’, and ‘Murder Mystery’. He performs stand up around the world and now he’s here in Chicago – Erik Griffin joins us now with more.
Morgan Wallen to play Wrigley Field
Country singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen will make a stop at Wrigley Field on his "One Night at a Time" tour this summer.
