Deborah Ruffin
5d ago
Murderers get less time in St. Louis than people who commit lesser crimes. That doesn't make any sense.
Tony Jordan
5d ago
9 years she sat 4 and 1/2 in county should probably go to prison for about maybe 2 years if she'll catch charges while she is in there
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Woman arrested for shooting at teens near Confluence Academy
ST. LOUIS – A woman is behind bars after shooting at three teenagers Tuesday afternoon outside of Confluence Preparatory Academy. The shooting stemmed from an altercation around 3:30 p.m. as the school dismissed students for the day. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says a 20-year-old woman confronted three teenagers over “personal matters” in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
Daughter fights for answers in St. Louis jail mystery
The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman’s mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing.
Maryland Heights detective shoots, kills wanted man that charged at them outside Dave & Buster's, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man has died after he was shot by officers after charging at them at Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus gave an update Wednesday evening on the officer-involved shooting. Panus said the incident occurred shortly...
Felon admits possession of stolen SUV, firearm
A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted to possessing two guns, one of which was stolen, while fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.
Woman tackled outside Confluence Academy after firing shots at teens, police say
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a high school. It happened Tuesday afternoon near Confluence Preparatory Academy in Downtown West. A police source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that a 20-year-old woman confronted three teenage girls, a 17-year-old student, a...
Slain Metro East teen football star's mother still seeks justice following new guilty plea
EDWARDSVILLE — The mother of a budding 14-year-old football star fatally shot in 2019 is still fighting for justice for her son through the courts and community. Jaylon McKenzie was killed as he was leaving a house party on the 600 block of Third Street in Venice in 2019, and his mother, Sukeena Gunner, has a pending lawsuit against the homeowners where the party took place. A 15-year-old girl, who survived, was also hit by stray bullets after a fight broke out.
Police investigate spree of robberies, carjackings in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a spree of robberies and carjackings in St. Louis City since Monday afternoon in St. Louis City.
Jail denied having hospitalized woman, then changed its story
The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman’s mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing. Jail denied having hospitalized woman, then changed …. The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman’s mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing. Police look...
Man pleads guilty in shooting that killed 14-year-old football phenom Jaylon McKenzie
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — A man has pleaded guilty in the 2019 shooting that killed 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office confirms Maurice Dickerson plead guilty on November 28th. The day before what would be McKenzie's 18th birthday. By eighth grade, McKenzie already received national attention for...
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
John Collins-Muhammad gets 3-plus years in bribery scheme case
John Collins-Muhammad, one of three former St. Louis City Board of Aldermen members indicted in a bribery scheme, has been sentenced to less than four years in federal prison.
Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin charged with felony Persistent DWI
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin has been charged with Persistent Driving While Intoxicated, which is a class E felony. According to police, On Dec. 4 McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge. Calls about an impaired driver came into Creve Coeur Police Department on Dec. 4....
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
3 former St. Louis aldermen sentenced Tuesday on bribery charges
ST. LOUIS — Three former St. Louis aldermen have been sentenced for their roles in a federal bribery scheme. Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were all handed prison sentences Tuesday afternoon at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse. Each had pleaded guilty in August to federal theft and bribery charges, but they were each asking the judge not to sentence them to any jail time.
Man charged with making threats against Jefferson County high school
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police say he made threats against a Jefferson County high school. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Kevin McArthur, 43, with making a terroristic threat in the second degree. According to a probable cause statement...
Lewis Reed gets 45 months in bribery scheme case
Lewis Reed, former president of the St. Louis City Board of Aldermen, has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme.
‘I heard multiple shots, back-to-back’ Witness describes one of two shootings that killed 14-year-old boys
Police are investigating the deaths of two 14-year-olds who were shot and killed in separate incidents in St. Louis on Saturday.
Wildwood man beaten to death at a hotel in New Orleans
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A community is mourning the loss of a Wildwood man who was killed in New Orleans last week. David Sorenson was on a trip to New Orleans with his wife when he was beaten to death in a hotel room. Sorenson’s friend Mike Etzel is trying to process the death days later.
Texas man sentenced over drugs, gun charges in St. Louis
A federal judge sentenced a Texas man to nine years and two months in prison for fleeing police in St. Louis with a pistol and cocaine.
