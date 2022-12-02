EDWARDSVILLE — The mother of a budding 14-year-old football star fatally shot in 2019 is still fighting for justice for her son through the courts and community. Jaylon McKenzie was killed as he was leaving a house party on the 600 block of Third Street in Venice in 2019, and his mother, Sukeena Gunner, has a pending lawsuit against the homeowners where the party took place. A 15-year-old girl, who survived, was also hit by stray bullets after a fight broke out.

VENICE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO