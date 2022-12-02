Read full article on original website
Related
National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory, Lake Shore Flood Warning Today
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, Lake Shore Flood Warning for Saturday, Dec. 3. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central New York. WIND ADVISORY:. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 P.M. EST THIS EVENING. * WHAT…Southwest...
wwnytv.com
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North Country. Throughout the day, there were several calls for power lines and trees that had fallen, including a tree which fell onto a house on Palmer Street in Watertown.
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
flackbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Travel Advisory issued Thursday, December 1 for all of Lewis County has been lifted
Flack Broadcasting is home of the Moose and the Blizzard. The Moose is the North Country's own local country music radio station, and The Blizzard delivers the greatest classic rock of the 70's 80's and 90's.
localsyr.com
Lake snow has tapered and wind is relaxing
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow. Hello December! We started the new month on the blustery side with lake effect snow for areas north of Syracuse. Lake snow and...
informnny.com
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
wwnytv.com
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
informnny.com
Jefferson County flu cases spike, concerning officials
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Country is facing a spike in flu cases, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has declared flu activity to be high nationwide. In New York, there have been over 41 thousand cases of the high-contagious flu confirmed this season, according to the Department of Health. The virus is mainly spread by coughing, sneezing, or close contact.
informnny.com
Copenhagen man publishes ‘Fishes of Northern NY and the Adirondacks’
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Douglas M. Carlson, a biology research associate at SUNY Potsdam, has released “Fishes of Northern New York and the Adirondacks,” a study published by Northeastern Naturalist. The 50-page illustrated booklet is a complete guide to the fish species in the region, based on...
informnny.com
Sheriff: Indian River school bus monitor arrested after allegedly fighting students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been arrested following an incident on a school bus affiliated with the Indian River Central School District, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29, a physical altercation took...
wwnytv.com
Glen Park motorcycle club collects toys for Toys for Tots
GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - A Glen Park motorcycle club did it’s part Sunday to make sure nobody goes without food or Christmas presents this year. The Muleskinners Motorcycle Club hosted a Christmas toy drive and open house at it’s new location on Main Street in Glen Park.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/21/22- 11/28/22
20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0375.40B I0 (6633) INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS. 22:30:00 11/28/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE. Inmate Name: BUTTON, RYAN ALLEN. Address: 308 PARK ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 07/08/98. Arrest Number: 9267. Time/Date: 22:10:00 11/23/22 Booking Number: 9301. Loc....
wwnytv.com
Watertown celebrates the Christmas season with a tree lighting and parade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city flipped the switch Friday night, turning on the lights on its Christmas tree. With a cheer, the city celebrated the start of the most wonderful time of the year. This year, the decorated tree is on Washington Street at City Hall, rather than...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man charged with felony DWI: State Police
LYONSDALE- A man from Southern Lewis County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brandon T. Butterfield, 37, of Port Leyden, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with felony DWI (w/a previous conviction within 10-years). According to Troopers, the...
informnny.com
‘Christmas Through the Years’: 60th Annual Clayton Christmas Parade & Fireworks on Dec. 3
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 60th Annual Christmas Parade & Fireworks in Clayton takes place Saturday, December 3 beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Years.”. Downbeat Percussion, the official drum-line for the Buffalo Bills, will be returning again this year. In addition...
wwnytv.com
Home for the Holidays brings the Christmas spirit to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For the last time this season, the Lewis County Historical Society has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The event, called Home for the Holidays, invites guests of all ages to return to Lewis County for a silent auction and the sale of custom-made Christmas trees.
informnny.com
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families...
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
Headlines: Man arrested school crash, Hastings stolen car, $14,000 stolen from Ulster home
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley
Comments / 0