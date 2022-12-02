Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Two area houses of worship mark special anniversaries
Pastor George Prinzing has led Tri County Baptist Church for nearly half of its 20-year existence, and he’s seen plenty of change around him. “When I first came here from Indiana in 2015, Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake wasn’t as busy as it is today,” he said. “It now takes a little more time for our congregants to enter and exit the parking lot. But there is a silver lining, as a busier road means more people catching a glimpse of our church. We’ve had a few new congregants who came to a service after driving past us so many times.” Tri County Baptist marked its 20th anniversary Sunday with a pair of services, a congregational lunch and more. It’s one of two churches marking milestone anniversaries in The Villages area.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022
The annual Crystal River Christmas Parade winded its way south Saturday, Dec.3, along U.S. 19 from NW 3rd Street to Paradise Point. Spectators enjoyed Christmas-themed performances and watched the dazzling Christmas floats made by various organizations in the community. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance by the end as well.
villages-news.com
Holiday parade brings plenty of Christmas spirit to Lady Lake
The annual Lady Lake Christmas parade on Saturday morning stepped off onto Old Dixie Highway where hundreds of children of all ages were filled with holiday cheer. Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to the spectators as they rode in a grand sleigh.
villages-news.com
Entries still being accepted for upcoming Christmas Parade in Wildwood
The City of Wildwood has announced the entry window for its Christmas Parade is open through Wednesday, Dec. 7. The parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and passes by Wildwood Middle High School and City Hall before heading down Warfield Avenue. Participants need to be lined up by 7:30 a.m.
villages-news.com
Crowd basks in lighting of Christmas tree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A big crowd basked in the lighting of the Christmas tree Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square. The event marked the third and final lighting ceremony of a town square Christmas tree this holiday season in The Villages. Lightings took place this past Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square and Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.
Christmas Festivals: December 2 - 4, 2022 in Lake County, Florida
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Lake County communities offer plenty of activities this weekend to jump-start that Christmas mood! From tree lightings to parades to Santa visits, there's plenty going on this weekend for you and your family to enjoy!
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
villages-news.com
Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking
A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
fox35orlando.com
Family of 7 loses everything after Marion County house fire, including dog
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A family of seven in Marion County has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Around 4:27 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at the 6000 Block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield. Several people reportedly called 911 to report the home was on fire. The family was not home when the fire started, but three dogs were inside.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
villages-news.com
The Villages has destroyed our small towns
You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
villages-news.com
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
WCJB
villages-news.com
Man arrested after getting lost in golf cart after tree lighting ceremony at town square
A man was arrested after getting lost in a golf cart after the tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing. Neil Patrick Lester, 32, was apparently riding in a golf cart at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the Christmas tree lighting event at the square. Lester’s seven-year-old son was in the golf cart along with a man who was driving them all to their destination.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man with flashlight and ripped clothing arrested at RV park
A Wildwood man with a flashlight and ripped clothing was arrested in the wee hours Thursday at the Red Oaks RV Park in Bushnell. Willie Eve Wofford III, 61, was spotted by the park’s night guard at about 1 a.m. “wandering aimlessly,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the ripped clothing, he was covered with grass clippings. Wofford was unclear about his business in the RV park, which is limited to only residents at night. He claimed he was there to visit, “Sandy,” but could offer not details.
villages-news.com
Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck
A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
