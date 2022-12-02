Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Anfernee Simons sets absurd Blazers scoring record not even Damian Lillard ever touched
Anfernee Simons exploded in the first half of the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. In the process, he made franchise history that not even Damian Lillard has been able to achieve. The 23-year-old Simons scored 33 points for Portland in the first two quarters...
Alvarado's 38 points pace Pelicans past Nuggets, 121-106
Jose Alvarado highlighted a crowd-stirring, career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their fourth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 121-106
Joel Embiid passes Julius Erving for 4th most 30-point games for Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is a rare breed in the NBA. The 7-foot big man just has the ability to do it all while out on the floor as he can take a defender off the dribble, he can knock down jumpers, he gets to the free-throw line, and he makes it all look easy.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Cowboys set to wear rare red stripe on their helmet for just the second time in 46 years and here's why
For the third time this season, the Cowboys will be making a change to their helmet, and this time around, they'll be featuring a look that they've only worn a total of two times over the past 46 years. When Dallas kicks off against Indianapolis on Sunday night, the Cowboys...
Yardbarker
CBS Sports
Draymond Green picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan: 'M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled'
Everyone has an opinion on the two-man race for the title of greatest NBA player of all time. Older players and fans tend to lean toward Michael Jordan. Younger ones might veer towards LeBron James. There is no consensus answer, and while James is still playing, his resume is still being written.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team from deep in loss
Murray chipped in 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans. Murray tallied his 16th straight game in double figures and has now score 15 or more points 12 times this season. After missing all of last year, Murray looks to be finding his comfort zone. The Kentucky product is shooting nearly 40 percent from three and essentially replicating his 2020-21 contributions in rebounds, assists and steals.
NBA
Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones remain out for Sunday game vs. Denver
DENVER (14-8) Friday loss at Atlanta. Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic. CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 with seven dimes
Murray logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Hawks. Murray continues to start despite dealing with a quadriceps injury, and the star point guard has managed to remain effective while operating in his usual role as Denver's second-best offensive threat behind Nikola Jokic. Murray has reached the 20-point mark in his last four appearances, shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from the three-point range during that span.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ejected from Saturday's game
Gobert was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected with 9:22 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gobert was handed the ejection after officials deemed that he intentionally tripped the Thunder's Kenrich Williams. With Gobert done for the day, Naz Reid will likely serve as the Timberwolves' primary option at center. Gobert will end Saturday' with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across nine minutes.
CBS Sports
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Undefeated Mississippi State cracks the top 10 of the updated Top 25 And 1
Mississippi State remains unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — but probably not for much longer. The Bulldogs should enter those rankings Monday considering they're now 8-0 with two wins over top-50 KenPom.com teams under first-year coach Chris Jans. How high will MSU be?. Not sure. But,...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (calf) says he will play Sunday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. The source is himself, as Lillard told reporters during pregame shootaround that he will be able to return to the court from his right soleus strain. Expect Anfernee Simons or Trendon Watford to revert to the bench.
