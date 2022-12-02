Twitter Roasts PointsBet For Fake Video Of Drew Brees Being Struck By Lightning

Sports fans across the country were left shocked and concerned when a video of legendary former NFL quarterback Drew Brees appeared to get struck by lightning while filming a commercial for the sportsbook PointsBet in Venezuela.

In the footage, you can see Brees surrounded by a camera crew, with tons of thunder and lightning going on in the background.

All of a sudden, you hear a loud crack of thunder and everything goes white, directly where Brees was standing.

It seriously looks like the lightning struck right next to Brees.

However, New Orleans Saints reporter Nick Underhill tweeted out great news, saying that Brees is “Fine.”

ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell also tweeted out:

“I just texted Drew Brees. He said he’s good and that he did not get struck by lightning.”

You could’ve fooled me, because it looks like everybody on that set got struck.

PointsBet also tweeted out this morning:

“We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees.

We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”

The commercial was for PointsBet’s “lightning bets,” which are live sports bets where fans are allowed to bet immediate outcomes.

Nevertheless, Twitter was sent into a frenzy after the wild footage: