ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Twitter Roasts PointsBet For Fake Video Of Drew Brees Being Struck By Lightning

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago

Sports fans across the country were left shocked and concerned when a video of legendary former NFL quarterback Drew Brees appeared to get struck by lightning while filming a commercial for the sportsbook PointsBet in Venezuela.

In the footage, you can see Brees surrounded by a camera crew, with tons of thunder and lightning going on in the background.

All of a sudden, you hear a loud crack of thunder and everything goes white, directly where Brees was standing.

It seriously looks like the lightning struck right next to Brees.

However, New Orleans Saints reporter Nick Underhill tweeted out great news, saying that Brees is “Fine.”

ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell also tweeted out:

“I just texted Drew Brees. He said he’s good and that he did not get struck by lightning.”

You could’ve fooled me, because it looks like everybody on that set got struck.

PointsBet also tweeted out this morning:

“We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees.

We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”

The commercial was for PointsBet’s “lightning bets,” which are live sports bets where fans are allowed to bet immediate outcomes.

Nevertheless, Twitter was sent into a frenzy after the wild footage:

The post Twitter Roasts PointsBet For Fake Video Of Drew Brees Being Struck By Lightning first appeared on Whiskey Riff
.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Video of Drew Brees being struck by lightning was a marketing stunt

NEW ORLEANS — A video posted online claims to show Drew Brees struck by lightning while filming a promotional video in Venezuela. Earlier this week, Brees shared on Twitter that he was "flying to a top-secret location" to film a promotional video for Pointsbet Sportsbook, a company which he owns a stake and serves as a brand ambassador.
NFL

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games in 2022 NFL season

5-7 WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) WHERE: Soldier Field (Chicago) WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit) WHERE: NRG Stadium (Houston) WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS. JETS. QB Zach Wilson. TE Jeremy Ruckert. S Ashtyn Davis. WR Jeff Smith. RB Michael Carter. CB...
NBC Sports

Where Giants' odds of landing Judge stand ahead of Winter Meetings

The Giants pulled out all the stops for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge as he visited San Francisco last week, connecting him with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and wining and dining the American League MVP. Now, with Judge's signing decision reported to come during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fines Rams DT Aaron Donald for facemask penalty on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald is getting slapped with a fine from the NFL for a penalty on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Week 12. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Donald was issued a fine worth $15.9K for an unnecessary roughness call on a facemask penalty against Mahomes. This is the first time that a fine has been issued for a penalty committed against Mahomes this season.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

237K+
Followers
13K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy