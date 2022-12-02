ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

KTBS

Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
LOUISIANA STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Morton Salt Mine Receives Notice for Repeated Safety Violations

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced that its Mine Safety and Health Administration has notified the operator of the Morton Salt Inc.’s Weeks Island Mine and Mill in New Iberia, Louisiana, of the existence of a pattern of violations of mandatory health or safety standards under section 104(e) of the federal Mine Safety and Health Act. This marks the first time since 2014 that a mine operator has received a POV notice for persistent serious health and safety violations.
NEW IBERIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana. Yolani Asucena Enorado-Leiva, 24, of Jefferson Parish, and Leticia Nicacia Dos Santos, 18, a Brazillian national, pled guilty on Nov. 29 for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections

Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirmed on December 5, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel accident that took place in Vermilion Parish on December 3.
ABBEVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
MARKSVILLE, LA
KSLA

A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments

(KSLA) - A new set of amendments will be on the Dec. 10 ballot for Louisiana voters. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is a breakdown of each amendment:. Amendment 1 would...
LOUISIANA STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

LaFayette man survives 20-hours in ocean after falling from ship

James Michael Grimes, a 28-year-old resident of LaFayette, made international headlines recently for surviving close to twenty hours of staying afloat in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico after falling overboard from a cruise ship. Traveling among a group of eighteen family members en route to Cozumel, Mexico on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
LOUISIANA STATE

