Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Related
KTBS
Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
NOLA.com
Another large insurer is leaving Louisiana. Here's what it means for policyholders.
Yet another major insurer is pulling out of Louisiana. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., based in Florida, will cease renewing its roughly 36,000 Louisiana home insurance policies in 2023. It is the largest company, in terms of the value of premiums written, to pull up stakes amid the state’s widening insurance crisis.
foodmanufacturing.com
Morton Salt Mine Receives Notice for Repeated Safety Violations
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced that its Mine Safety and Health Administration has notified the operator of the Morton Salt Inc.’s Weeks Island Mine and Mill in New Iberia, Louisiana, of the existence of a pattern of violations of mandatory health or safety standards under section 104(e) of the federal Mine Safety and Health Act. This marks the first time since 2014 that a mine operator has received a POV notice for persistent serious health and safety violations.
cenlanow.com
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana. Yolani Asucena Enorado-Leiva, 24, of Jefferson Parish, and Leticia Nicacia Dos Santos, 18, a Brazillian national, pled guilty on Nov. 29 for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.
Louisiana awarded up to $113 million to support small business growth
The U.S Treasury announced it has approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion SSBCI.
Karen Carter Peterson set for sentencing today
Former Louisiana state senator Karen Carter Peterson is set to be sentenced in federal court in New Orleans today, after admitting guilt to using campaign contributions for betting in casinos.
Louisiana Residents Have Another Two Years to Get Their ‘Real ID’
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - The deadline for Louisiana residents to get their "REAL ID" has been pushed back. Again. REAL ID requirements were supposed to go into effect on May 3, 2023. Instead, they'll now go into effect on May 7, 2025. It's not the first delay of the implementation...
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
NOLA.com
NEWS ROUNDUP: Coroner and parish could be headed back to court; locals named to state boards
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston lost a round in his court case to regain control of his agency's property, with a judge refusing late last month to make the parish government return the assets. Preston filed suit in July to make Parish President Mike Cooper comply with a 2021...
NOLA.com
Louisiana gets $113 million from US Treasury for small business investment programs
Louisiana is set to receive up to $113 million in U.S. Treasury funds for loan and venture capital initiatives as part of a $1.5 billion federal allocation for small business investment programs. Louisiana Economic Development on Tuesday announced that the state’s application for the money had been approved. To receive...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections
Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirmed on December 5, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel accident that took place in Vermilion Parish on December 3.
Dept. Homeland Security extends deadline for obtaining REAL ID
The department says this will give states more time to ensure residents have the correct documents to meet security standards set by the REAL ID Act.
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
KSLA
A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments
(KSLA) - A new set of amendments will be on the Dec. 10 ballot for Louisiana voters. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is a breakdown of each amendment:. Amendment 1 would...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
LaFayette man survives 20-hours in ocean after falling from ship
James Michael Grimes, a 28-year-old resident of LaFayette, made international headlines recently for surviving close to twenty hours of staying afloat in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico after falling overboard from a cruise ship. Traveling among a group of eighteen family members en route to Cozumel, Mexico on...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Comments / 7