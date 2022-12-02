Read full article on original website
Mild week ahead with rounds of rain likely
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A busy week of weather is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking several rain chances and above-average temperatures. Stay weather aware!. The first half of your Monday looks dry and partly cloudy, but you should pack the umbrella because showers are going to creep into the region by Monday afternoon and evening.
Active weather pattern returns, rounds of rain likely through the week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy week is on tap across the region. Be sure to download the WYMT First Alert Weather app and stay weather aware. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because rain chances are right around the corner. We stay dry and partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will be chilly. Overnight lows fall into the upper-20s.
Downtown Christmas held in Eastern Ky. town devastated by July flood
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus brought all kinds of gifts to Jackson today. In the season of giving, organizers wanted to show how close the people in the community are. “We’ve been through a lot in the last two years, and just anything we can do to try to, especially with our kids, try to bring some type of resemblance of joy and anticipation and just come together as a community,” Jackson Woman’s Club President Lauren Bates said.
“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival kicks off in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival has officially kicked off in Johnson County. Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, and Johnson County Libraries have partnered to bring ice-skating, train rides, crafts, visits from Santa, movies, and more to the farm. Along with all...
Travis Tritt sets 2023 Eastern Ky. concert date
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting concert news to pass along to you. Country music singer and songwriter Travis Tritt is slated to perform at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, June 24. The War Hippies are Tritt’s special guest. Tickets are on sale at the Community Trust...
WYMT to re-air KHSAA Football Championships on H&I with 24 hour delay
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With two mountain teams making their class’s state championship WYMT is making sure you can see all the action!. WYMT will be airing the KHSAA Class 1A and Class 4A State Football Championships on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, on a 24 hour delay.
Trent Noah breaks all-time scoring record at Harlan County
BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Black Bears’ game against Mercer County, Trent Noah solidified his spot as the school’s all-time leading scorer. With 21 points in the 88-45 win, Noah surpasses Cameron Carmical as the program’s top scorer with 1,765 points. Noah is a junior, breaking...
Pikeville preparing for ‘bigger, better’ Christmas With a First Responder
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas With a First Responder is only a couple of weeks away and the Pikeville first responders are unpacking more than ever this year. The annual event provides Christmas gifts to kids form all around Pike County, with clothes, toys, and more, paid for by donations and the city’s Community Outreach Program.
Issues & Answers: Dr. Jennifer Lindon, HCTC
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday night’s Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, our guest is Dr. Jennifer Lindon, President and CEO of Hazard Community and Technical College. WYMT’s Steve Hensley asked Dr. Lindon how flooding impacted the college’s students and staff. Lindon said 50 employees were...
‘It’s a blessing’: Thankful Hearts Food Pantry hosts annual Christmas giveaway
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 30 years, Thankful Hearts Food Pantry has hosted its Christmas giveaway. On Saturday, folks gathered at the YMCA in Pikeville for the event once again. Families received free clothes, shoes, coats, hats, gloves, toys, and even gifts from Santa. “The kids get in...
Appreciation luncheon held for Estill County firefighters
Ravenna, Ky. (WKYT) - In Estill County, the community is giving back to those who put their life on the line for them last month. Two wildfires broke out in the county, creating a scare for many families. Fires swept through the mountainside, burning hundreds of acres over the course...
High school basketball scores from across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school basketball scores from across the mountains from Friday, December 2, 2022. Somerset Christian 68, Burgin 62 (OT) Jenkins 83, Jackson City 82 (OT) Frederick Douglass 83, Letcher Central 69. Somerset 75, East Jessamine 59. Jackson County 74, Owsley County 55. North Laurel 81, Owen...
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
103-year-old WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky is remembered as a humble soldier and father
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One group of army men who fought in WWII, included Clay County’s very own Henry Ledford. “He went in in 1944, so he was there in the winter of ‘44, which I’ve heard that it was the coldest winter in Europe in 100 years. People would say, just like now, it’s really cold. He would say these people don’t know what cold is!” Kenneth Ledford, Henry’s eldest son, said.
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
CFP Rankings: Playoff field announced
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The four teams set to compete for the College Football Playoff title are set. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the top four seeds in the final rankings. Georgia and Ohio State will play in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 31 at 8...
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office looking for murder suspect
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in one Southern Kentucky county are on the lookout for a man they say murdered another man Friday afternoon. Laurel County deputies are searching for 56-year-old Bailey Smith from East Bernstadt. Deputies say an argument between Smith and another man led to...
