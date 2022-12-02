By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBELMONT - The Belmont Marauders are without home ice for the foreseeable future. The rink in town is breaking down, and Belmont voted not to build a new one. On Friday, Viglirolo Ice Rink was closed to all skaters including high school and youth leagues. One of the compressors is broken, yet even when it is working, crews struggle to make ice. "It's not a climate-controlled building. If it's not cold enough outside, you can't make ice," said Sheryl Grace, a parent of a senior hockey player at Belmont. "If you show up in the spring,...

