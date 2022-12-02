Read full article on original website
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Continue Road Trip at LIU
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (8-1) continues a three-game road trip, as the squad heads to Brooklyn to take on LIU. A win against the Sharks would improve UMass Lowell's record to 9-1, continuing the program's best start since 2002-03. A win would extend the team's current streak to seven games, setting a new DI program record, as well.
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 16 River Hawks Battle to 1-1 Tie At No. 15 UMass; Clinch Extra Point In Shootout Win
AMHERST, Mass.—The No. 16/16 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (9-6-1, 5-4-1 Hockey East) battled to a 1-1 tie against the No. 15/15 Massachusetts Minutemen (7-5-3, 3-5-1 HEA) Saturday night at the Mullins Center, clinching the critical extra conference point after a thrilling shootout victory thanks to seniors Carl Berglund (Hammaro, Sweden) and Ryan Brushett (Montreal, Quebec).
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Face 62-48 Setback at Fairleigh Dickinson
HACKENSACK, N.J. – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (0-7, 0-0 AE) fell to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-2, 0-0 NEC) on Saturday afternoon at Stratis Arena. Graduate student Mili Carrera (Lima, Peru) and junior Jaini Edmonds (Worcester, Mass.) each scored 13 points to lead the team. Carrera went 3-3 from behind the arc while Edmonds added three rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Amaya Dowdy (Woonsocket, R.I.) had a game-high five blocks on the afternoon.
unhwildcats.com
'Cats Fall Short at Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. – The University of New Hampshire football team's bounce-back season and return to the NCAA FCS Division I Championships ended with a 35-19 second-round loss to the College of the Holy Cross on a wet and slippery Fitton Field on Saturday afternoon. UNH finished with a 9-4...
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Battle To 70-59 Victory At Sacred Heart
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Graduate student Everette Hammond (Silver Spring, Md.) and sophomore Cam Morris III (Alexander City, Ala.) both tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds, as the UMass Lowell men's basketball team (8-1) extended their win streak to six games with a 70-59 victory at Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Open Road Swing at Sacred Heart
FAIRFIELD, Conn. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (7-1) hits the road for a three-game trip starting with a rematch against Sacred Heart (5-3) on Saturday. A win against the Pioneers would improve UMass Lowell's record to 8-1, marking the program's best start since 2002-03. It would also mark the second win this season for the River Hawks against Sacred Heart. A win would extend the team's current streak to six games, tying the DI program record, as well.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Open December Slate at Fairleigh Dickinson
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (0-6, 0-0 AE) will open the four-game December slate with a road contest against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-2, 0-0 NEC) on Saturday, December 3. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Stratis Arena. December 3 at Fairleigh Dickinson...
WCVB
Holy Cross reaches quarterfinals of FCS playoffs with win over UNH
WORCESTER, Mass. — Matthew Sluka accounted for three touchdowns, Peter Oliver ran for 175 yards and scored twice, and No. 8-seed Holy Cross was never threatened in its 35-19 win over New Hampshire in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. The Crusaders (12-0) never trailed. They...
wgbh.org
Holy Cross takes down New Hampshire on rainy afternoon to advance to third round of FCS playoffs
The Holy Cross Crusaders football team overcame their opponents and the elements to extend their undefeated season and advance in the FCS playoffs, with a 35-19 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats. There’s an old saying in football that teams that lean heavily on physical runs to move the ball...
WCVB
Here's who won this year's Massachusetts high school football Super Bowls
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The high school football season has come to an end in Massachusetts, with eight teams taking home a state championship trophy from the home of the New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium played host to all eight Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association football state championship games, known in...
Western Massachusetts Division 1 state football championship game
Western Massachusetts will be represented in the Division 1 state football championship game on Saturday, capping a truly dominant season for Springfield Central.
Belmont hockey teams without home ice after rink closes
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBELMONT - The Belmont Marauders are without home ice for the foreseeable future. The rink in town is breaking down, and Belmont voted not to build a new one. On Friday, Viglirolo Ice Rink was closed to all skaters including high school and youth leagues. One of the compressors is broken, yet even when it is working, crews struggle to make ice. "It's not a climate-controlled building. If it's not cold enough outside, you can't make ice," said Sheryl Grace, a parent of a senior hockey player at Belmont. "If you show up in the spring,...
Golden Eagles headed to Gillette in championship game
The Golden Eagles of Springfield's Central High School are heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Saturday to play in the Division One State Championships against St. John's Prep in Danvers. This tight-knit group of players have been playing football together for years and many seniors on the team are looking forward to a memorable match up.
How to watch Springfield Central vs. St. John’s Prep in Div. I football state championship
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central will play St. John’s Prep in the Division I state championship at the home of the New England on Saturday, December 3 at 12:30 p.m..
Former West Springfield soccer goalkeeper Cathal Carney named to NJCAA DIII Men’s Soccer All-American First Team
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Former West Springfield goalkeeper Cathal Carney was named to the NJCAA Division III Men’s Soccer All-American First Team earlier this week.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Millions’ prize won in Haverhill
A lucky lottery player in Massachusetts is now $100,000 richer. The $100,000 award, the third-largest prize in the “Millions” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at the Convenience Station in Haverhill. Besides the $100,000 win Friday, there were multiple other notable prizes won...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Will Watson III, Springfield Central football seniors showed what the program is capable of: ‘I think we turned this whole thing upside down’
FOXBOROUGH — The seniors on the Springfield Central football team close their high school careers with an impressive resume, including two state titles.
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
Springfield Central’s Will Watson III plays final game with father, coach Bill Watson: ‘(He) made me the man I am today’
FOXBOROUGH – The departure of longtime Springfield Central football coach Valdamar Brower opened the door for offensive coordinator Bill Watson to take over the program at the end of last season.
