Follow all 8 of the MIAA high school football state championships at Gillette

All eight MIAA high school football state championships will be held at Gillette Stadium.

The South Shore will be represented by three teams - Duxbury (Div. 4), Hull (Div. 8) and Milton (Div. 3). Duxbury and Hull are back for a second consecutive year after losing at Gillette last season.

Three games will be held on Friday and five more on Saturday. All games will be streamed on Patriots.com and CBSBoston.com.

Follow all the scores and highlights throughout the weekend here.

Friday

Division 7: No. 1 West Boylston 29, No. 3 St. Bernard's 6

The Lions (11-2) win their first Super Bowl since 2012. The Bernardians fall to 11-2. West Boylston's Luke Foley threw a 91-yard TD pass to Connor Muldoon, which is the longest TD in MIAA Super Bowl history. Jamie McNamara ran for 136 yards and a TD in the win.

Division 5: No. 2 North Reading 44, No. 4 Shawsheen Valley Tech 28

The Hornets (11-2) broke the game open after a 14-14 tie at halftime. The loss is the first of the season for the Rams (12-1).

Division 4: No. 1 Duxbury 42, No. 2 Grafton 7

Matt Festa starred for the Dragons (12-0) as he threw two TD passes and ran for four more.

Saturday

Division 8: No. 1 Hull 27, No. 7 KIPP Academy 6

The Pirates (13-0) claimed their first state title since 1996 as John Gianibas (188 yards rushing, three TDs, one interception) starred.

Division 1: No. 7 St. John's Prep 13, No. 4 Springfield Central 0

The Eagles (11-2) shut out Central (11-1) to claim their sixth Super Bowl. Carson Browne ran 38 times for 131 yards in the win. Prep played three different quarterbacks, but it was junior Aidan Driscoll who threw a 13-yard TD pass to Joenel Aguero.

Division 6: No. 3 St. Mary's of Lynn 28, No. 1 Stoneham 8

David Brown finished with 207 yards of offense (195 rushing, 12 receiving) and four TDs as the Spartans (12-1) knocked off No. 1 Stoneham (11-2). The title is the first for St. Mary's since 2005 and second overall. Colin Farren ran 23 times for 122 yards and a TD in the loss.

Division 3: No. 6 Wakefield 34, No. 1 Milton 28

Jack Finnegan ran for three TDs for the Wildcats (12-0), but Milton (11-1) lost in its first Super Bowl appearance. The Warriors finish the season at 12-0.

The Knights (12-0) defended their Division 2 state title. Freshman quarterback Peter Bourque, a Hingham resident, came off the bench to throw a pair of TDs in the win.

Vocational playoffs

South Shore Tech 16, Nashoba Valley Tech 2: The Vikings (9-4) won their first MVADA Small-School State Voke Super Bowl since 2019. Jared Madden and Todd Egan both ran for TDs in the win.

