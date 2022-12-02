A custom wedding dress certainly had a nice ring to it — until TikToker Josephine Pepa laid eyes on her designer’s crummy couture creation. The melancholy Mrs., who got married in September, posted a series of videos lamenting gown shopping and dealing with a disappointing designer. She said she was prepared to shell out $7,000 to the unnamed dressmaker, who shocked her with a garment that was nothing like her vision. “I’m finally able to laugh about my wedding dress nightmare,” Pepa starts one clip, which has attracted nearly a million views since it was posted last month. Pepa said she believed the...

2 DAYS AGO