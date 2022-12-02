ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mae
13h ago

Uh, the groom may not be so much concerned with the chop as he may be with the idea that the couple hasn't even been married 24hrs and the bride is already making significant, attention grabbing changes giving evidence that the person he married may have many more and bigger changes in-store and a groom may have feelings of being duped. It's not about the hair but more symbolic of who the bride presented as before the wedding, and is not who she is presenting now that they are married. It's not about the hair per-se. Then again, the groom may be thrilled and like, my bride is the spontaneous woman I know her to be. I'm married, this December a total of 21 years, together a total 27 and I would not have chopped my hair at our wedding. Just unnecessary to me and I am a believer that hair always grows back and have had lots of different hair styles, cuts, lengths and colors during our many years together. 😊

CABRI
1d ago

.... and your new husband who loved your long hair and was not warned this was about to happen walks out of the reception in disgust ....

tad
13h ago

I call taking a few inches off a long blunt one length cut a trim. Nothing different about the style but taking the time from your wedding reception to remove a few inches of hair says a lot about your priorities. Is the groom shaving his hair and facial hair during the same time? If not, leaving the groom to entertain guests celebrating your marriage doesn’t sound like a great way to respect your partner.

