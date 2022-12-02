Ryan Keith Meyer, age 52 passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his home in Carlisle, PA with his beloved wife at his side. Ryan was born on July 26, 1970 in Point Pleasant Boro.

Ryan worked as a general manager at Cumberland valley travel plaza. Ryan was a big fan of the NY Giants and was also a big fan of the Star Wars movies and enjoyed them with his family.

Ryan is survived by his wife whom he shared 17 years together, Denise Meyer, mother Linda Meyer, father William Meyer, sister Darlene Lutz, and brother William Meyer III. Ryan is also survived by his children, Damyen and Amber Meyer of Virginia Beach.

There will be no services at this time. The family is planning a remembrance at a later date.